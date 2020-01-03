Well before Harrisonburg Fire Chief Ian Bennett took the top job with the Friendly City, the career firefighter spent his time volunteering to help families of fallen firefighters.
Since 2002, Bennett has served on the planning committee for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s Memorial Weekend — an annual event in Washington that pays tribute to firefighters killed in the line of duty.
Bennett plans to leave the city fire department and join the foundation full time. His last day as fire chief will be April 1.
“It’s become a passion of mine,” the 54-year-old said. “Although the ceremony is tough, there’s satisfaction knowing you’re helping the families.”
Bennett, who will continue to live in Rockingham County, will serve as the foundation’s national coordinator of the local assistance state training program.
He will work to prevent line-of-duty deaths and prepare response plans for when they do happen.
The foundation’s executive director, Ron Siarnicki, said Bennett was a natural fit for the program.
“Ian has put our fire hero families first,” he said. “He’s going to make an excellent addition.”
Bennett has served as the city’s fire chief since 2016, adding the title of acting director of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center to his responsibilities in October 2019.
Bennett began his firefighting career in Harrisonburg in 1987 after earning a political science degree from James Madison University. He left to become a firefighter with the Virginia Air National Guard Fire and Rescue in 1991, where he climbed the ranks to lieutenant.
Four years later, he left to become a deputy chief in Auburn, Ala. In 1996, he returned to the National Guard as a deputy chief.
In 2003, he became a battalion chief in Castle Rock, Colo., before returning to the Shenandoah Valley. In 2005, he was hired as a deputy chief with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue and took the same position with HFD in 2008.
He was named HFD’s fire chief in 2016 after Chief Larry Shifflett retired.
“[Bennett] had huge shoes to fill,” said Deputy Chief Matt Tobia. “Shifflett gave him a great fire department and Chief Bennett made it better.”
Tobia said Bennett’s departure is bittersweet, but knows the chief is following his passion.
“I’m terribly sad he’s leaving,” said Tobia, who was hired by Bennett about a year ago. “He’s been an outstanding fire chief. I’ve learned a tremendous amount in the short time I’ve been here.”
During Bennett’s tenure as chief, he said, the agency’s top accomplishment was increasing the number of advanced life support personnel.
The department now has 21 paramedics, but is looking to add a few more each year. All of the city’s 69 full-time firefighters are basic emergency medical technicians.
Moving forward, Bennett said one of the top concerns will be the need for a fifth fire station, to be located in the Park View section of the city.
However, he said, the next chief will need to work with city staff to try to maneuver a tight city budget in years to come.
As for the new chief, the city plans to begin a nationwide search in the weeks to come. Bennett said the city likely won’t have to search too far to find a replacement.
“We have several qualified candidates inside,” he said.
