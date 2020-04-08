An early morning fire Wednesday severely damaged a Harrisonburg home, displacing three people.
Interim Fire Chief Steve Morris said emergency crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Honeysuckle Lane, off Vine Street, at about 12:30 a.m.
He said first-arriving firefighters saw heavy flames shooting from the roof of an attached garage.
“Crews rapidly controlled the fire,” said Morris, adding that it took about 15 minutes to put out the blaze.
Crews remained on scene for several hours knocking out hot spots and investigating the cause of the fire.
Morris said a family of three were inside when the fire started. All of them were awake and fled the home when they smelled smoke.
Damage to the home is estimated to be about $75,000, with another $8,000 is damage to belongings with the garage.
Morris said the investigation into the fire is ongoing, but it appears that it started on exterior of the garage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.