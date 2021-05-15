After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Harrisonburg Fire Department and Rockingham County Fire and Rescue plan to host their annual camp for girls this summer
The departments are looking for girls age 13 to 16 to participate in Camp LIT — Leadership, Integrity and Trailblazer — to introduce teenage girls to the firefighting profession.
Lt. Erin Stehle, HFD’s fire prevention officer and certified firefighter, said canceling last year’s event was heartbreaking.
“The last thing we want to do is miss an opportunity to engage with young women in our community,” she said, adding that only 8% of firefighters nationwide are women. “We want to increase the number of women in the fire service. We want them to be passionate about it. Hopefully, we can ignite some passion.”
The camp is free to any girl who meets the age requirement and lives in the Shenandoah Valley.
The four-day camp begins on July 26 and runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Campers will participate in a variety of activities.
“We cram a lot into four days,” Stehle said.
Each day starts with physical fitness and the week begins with a history of the fire service.
“It’s important to learn who paved the way,” she said.
Each camper receives their own set of firefighting gear for the week.
The campers take a tour of the city’s stations and learn about several topics, including EMS skills, fire behavior and building construction, fire prevention and search and rescue.
Regardless of whether the girls eventually enter the fire service, Stehle said, she wants them to leave feeling more secure about themselves.
“The focus is on building confidence,” she said. “Hopefully, it will help them in the future.”
The deadline to apply is June 11. To apply visit, https://www.harrisonburgva.gov/fire.
