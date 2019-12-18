A Tuesday morning fire destroyed a home near McGaheysville in Rockingham County.
Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway said firefighters responded to the home in the 8500 block of Goods Mill Road at about 9:25 a.m.
Arriving firefighters found the home fully involved. Holloway said strong winds hindered their efforts to knock down the blaze.
“The wind wasn’t helping us at all,” he said.
No one was home at the fire but two dogs died in the blaze. The cause remains under investigation.
