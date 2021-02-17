An early morning fire destroyed a two-story farmhouse near Pleasant Valley in Rockingham County on Wednesday.
Assistant Fire Marshal Todd Spitzer said a 911 call by a passerby prompted firefighters to respond to the home at 3410 Osceola Springs Road, at the corner of Grassy Creek Road, just before 8 a.m.
Once on scene, Spitzer said, firefighters reported seeing heavy flames coming from one side of the house.
Crews were on scene for several hours as they knocked down the blaze and investigated how it was sparked.
Spitzer said he believes the fire started in a bedroom after an occupant threw a blanket across a heater earlier in the morning.
Spitzer said no one was home at the time of the fire.
He said the roughly $180,000 home was destroyed.
“There's a lot of fire and smoke damage inside,” he said.
— Staff Report
