An early morning fire Monday displaced seven people and severely damaged a log home near Broadway.
Emergency crews responded to the 15900 block of North Mountain Road at about 8:10 a.m. for a reported house fire.
The first arriving firefighters from Broadway reported seeing flames shooting from a second-story bedroom.
Tyler Jessup, assistant fire marshal with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, said the fire damage was mostly contained to the bedroom, but the remainder of the home suffered extensive smoke and water damage.
He said five adults and two children in the home escaped without serious injuries.
Jessup said the fire was accidental, but an exact cause was not determined.
As of Monday, a damage estimate wasn’t available. Jessup said it’s unclear whether the house is salvageable.
The home was insured, he said.
Jessup said the American Red Cross is assisting the family with finding temporary housing.
— Staff Reports
