For the fourth year in a row, Josh Metri set up a fireworks stand outside the Walmart on John Wayland Highway in Rockingham County.
Last year, because of COVID-19-related restrictions, he said business was a little slower. But as of Thursday, this July 4 holiday is already booming.
“With the restrictions lifted, people are wanting to get out and do a bigger barbecue,” said Metri, a Harrisonburg resident who sells fireworks as a side gig through TNT fireworks.
While he wants to see Shenandoah Valley residents have fun, he said, he doesn’t want anyone to get hurt and wants people to obey their local laws.
“Safety is a big thing for us,” Metri said.
In Virginia, anything that explodes or shoots into the air is illegal. Ground-based "fountain" fireworks, however, are permissible by the state but not in all localities.
In Harrisonburg, all types of fireworks — including sparklers — are banned.
Metri said he educates shoppers on local laws, how to properly set off the fountain fireworks and safety precautions, such as not firing them off under a tree or in dry conditions.
As they normally do, both Harrisonburg and Rockingham County plan to enforce fireworks laws this year.
According to the Harrisonburg Fire Department, fireworks cause an average of 18,500 fires per year nationwide, including 1,300 structure fires, 300 vehicle fires and 16,900 outside and other fires.
In 2018, a trained, licensed professional from Roanoke was hurt while shooting off fireworks at the Grottoes Volunteer Fire Department's annual lawn party in June.
Firefighters say the firework malfunctioned, sending six 3-inch fireworks through a mortar tube. A firework struck the man and he sustained a broken leg.
“It is imperative to us that residents strictly follow this ordinance — not only for their safety, but also for the safety of those around you,” Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said. “Fireworks that are mishandled or malfunction can lead to very serious injuries.”
Deputy Fire Marshal Mike Armstrong said the city’s dense housing makes it unsafe to set off any fireworks or light sparklers.
“With the high risk of injury, it is best to leave the fireworks to the professionals,” he said.
Professional fireworks displays are set for Bridgewater, Luray, Massanutten and New Market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.