The Harrisonburg Fire Department and Rockingham County Fire and Rescue teamed up to participate in a free-to-download, third-party mobile app designed to help save lives.
PulsePoint provides residents with tools that can help them save the lives of their neighbors suffering from sudden cardiac arrest.
“With PulsePoint we hope to increase bystander involvement in time-sensitive medical calls by increasing the use of CPR and [automate external defibrillators], while also keeping the community informed, in real time, of all emergency activities,” said Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matthew Tobia in a statement.
The app alerts CPR-trained residents of nearby cardiac medical calls so they can begin providing aid as firefighters and medics are on their way.
The app also builds an AED registry in the community, so residents can find one quicker when needed.
“It gives our residents and visitors the ability to know when a cardiac arrest is occurring close by, locate AEDs in the area and perform potentially life-saving CPR while our personnel respond to the scene,” said Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway in a statement. “It also shows them general information for all 911 calls to keep them better informed of what’s going on in our community.”
The app can be downloaded in the Apple Store or Google Play.
