The Harrisonburg Fire Department credits Stovetop Firestop devices for putting out small kitchen fires.
Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said the devices likely saved the homes from massive fires.
“This is a tremendous success story highlighting the critical importance of pro-active fire prevention efforts,” Tobia said in a press release. “These devices, like sprinklers, place a firefighter on duty in a home 24 hours day.”
The devices mount to the vent hood or microwave above the stove and release a powder if a fire starts on the stove.
Firefighters say most kitchen fires start while people are cooking food.
HFD installed hundreds of the devices, mostly in off-campus student housing, in 2012 after receiving a U.S. Department of Homeland Security grant.
