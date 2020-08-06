Gallery meetups and casual run-ins with fellow creatives is a rarity in the age of the COVID-19, but the hunger for connection between artistic minds does not yield for a virus.
Gaines Group Architects and Arts Council of the Valley are hosting a virtual young artist mixer for First Friday tonight from 5 to 7 p.m.
The Zoom meeting will offer artists sharing, networking and critiquing opportunities.
Shenandoah Valley Governor's School 2018 graduate of arts and humanities Caroline Conlon will also be showing her abstract art for the virtual First Friday show, inviting other young artist to talk about their work and direct a presentation on her creations. A portion of her sales will benefit Skyline Literacy.
To join the call, email charles@thegainesgroup.com for log-in information.
-- Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.