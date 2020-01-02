Last year, Jamie Calcagno-Roach was tired of combating weight loss and strength training alone and joined the fitness team at Burn Boot Camp. Looking back, she said the empowering family she made at the studio has reframed how she defines success in health.
“The community of women who I work out with are amazing, and the trainers do a fantastic job of keeping us motivated and helping us challenge ourselves,” Calcagno-Roach said. “My goals now are focused on my journey to lose 100 pounds while keeping fitness and nutrition and mindset in sync.”
While “body positive” is a buzzword whose corresponding movement has gained traction over the years, many New Year’s goals continue to prioritize health and fitness.
According to an online Twitter poll that received 31 votes, 87% of responders had a resolution centered on health and fitness. In a follow-up poll with 15 responses, 73% said their goal was wellness-oriented rather than weight specific.
Virginia Department of Health’s health behavior research reports the Central Shenandoah region has consistently been both less active and with a bigger disparity than the state average. In 2015, the confidence interval of Valley adults over the age of 18 who did not exercise in the past month was 21-33%, whereas the state’s range was 24-27%.
Working out is not an activity confined to the young and non-disabled people. Various facilities have implemented programs targeting those with mobility issues to maintain a certain degree of exercise.
Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation offers Fit and Strong and Moving and Grooving programs at the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center auditorium on Tuesdays and Thursdays to promote safe exercise practices for individuals suffering from joint pain and stiffness. The 2019 Virginia Recreation and Park Society awarded Fit and Strong the Best Health and Wellness Initiative for a midsized city.
Fit and Strong classes begin on Jan. 7 and continue until March 26, but Moving and Grooving will offer three sections this year from Jan. 7 June 18. Interested participants must sign up in advance and can call (540) 433-2474 to register.
“We had great participation and got a lot of feedback from participants on how it has enhanced their lifestyle and improved their mobility and helped with some issues they’ve been dealing with,” said Brittany Clem, marketing and special projects coordinator for the city of Harrisonburg.
Valley Fitness has a program called Silver Sneakers that meets every Tuesday and Thursday morning and is low impact and geared to improving stability, fitness and range of motion.
Running on the treadmill and lifting weights alone is not enough to achieve a healthier you — wellness is equal parts external and internal care.
Cassandra Cavan, editor for the Global Wellness Institute’s Hydrothermal Initiative, and Beth McGroarty, Global Wellness Summit’s director of research, discuss how technology has lent to customized health plans in the “2019 Global Wellness Trends Report.”
“Enter the age of personalized nutrition where science and technology can dictate what food is right for us — not only for weight management but, more importantly, to manage our overall health and wellness,” Cavanah and McGroarty wrote.
