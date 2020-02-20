ROANOKE - Senior wing Aviwe Mahlong had 20 points and teammate Trey Gillenwater added 18 as Eastern Mennonite upset North Cross 58-56 on Thursday in the Virginia Independent Conference semifinals.
The Flames (20-8) advance to play in the title game of the tourney on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Roanoke College against the winner of the Covenant School-Carlisle, slated for Friday.
Chance Church added nine points for Eastern Mennonite - which led 39-35 going into the final quarter. Nick Jones had five points and Adam Hatter added four for the Flames.
The Flames, leading 12-4 after the first quarter Thursday, won at home 77-35 on Tuesday against Holy Cross to advance.
Eastern Mennonite was 21-8 last season as Mahlong averaged 16.3 points per game while Church averaged 13.7. Church had 24 points in the win Tuesday in Harrisonburg.
North Cross fell to 17-8 despite 20 points from Zae Baines on Thursday.
The Flames lost twice in regular-season play to North Cross.
In other local sports:
ODAC Basketball
The last day of regular-season basketball in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) should be eventful Saturday.
The Bridgewater men (4-11) can guarantee a spot in the 10-team tournament with a win at Hampden-Sydney. The EMU men (3-12) are tied with three other schools for 10th place and play at national power Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday. The ODAC tourney begins Tuesday.
The third-place Bridgewater women (13-4 in the ODAC) are assured of a spot in the tournament and are coming off a win Wednesday at rival Eastern Mennonite (3-14), who are tied for 11th.
The Eagles are making eight 3-pointers per game while foes are averaging just 4.9. Ahlia Moone is averaging 14.8 points per contest for BC.
- DN-R Sports Desk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.