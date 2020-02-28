PETERSBURG — After missing a free throw that would have extended the Eastern Mennonite lead moments before and then watching The Carmel School even the score up on the opposing end, Aviwe Mahlong held his head as he walked toward the EMHS bench during a timeout.
But losing confidence is something this year's edition of the Flames doesn't do. Whether it's a midseason slump, a miscue during a game or any other type of adversity that may come, Eastern Mennonite has made a habit of bouncing back.
“I was struggling on my free throws and I was stressed," Mahlong said. "Usually, I am not too stressed on free throws, but I was feeling the heat. With the last two, I was relaxed. Chance came up to me and was like, ‘You live for this moment, bro.’ I said, ‘You’re right.'"
...@FlameFamHoops wing @amahlong was the hero as the Flames advanced to their second-straight @GO_VISAA Division III championship game. #DNRBKB pic.twitter.com/M6a939Grp9— Cody Elliott (@Cody_DNRSports) February 28, 2020
Mahlong, a 6-foot-3 senior, sank two free throws with 1.7 seconds left to lift the third-seeded Flames over the second-seeded Wildcats 64-62 in a thrilling Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III boys basketball semifinal on Friday afternoon at Virginia State University in Petersburg.
With the victory, Eastern Mennonite advances back to the VISAA Division III title game for a second-straight season and will face top-seeded Life Christian Academy at noon today in a rematch of last year's championship contest.
“We’ve all been here before," Mahlong said. "We knew what to expect. The pressure was high. We just executed. It means the most. It hasn’t even sunk in yet. It’s the greatest feeling.”
The Flames used a 12-2 run late in the second quarter to go into the half up nine and continued to maintain control for most of the third.
Leading by 12 in the fourth, however, The Carmel School suddenly caught fire and Eastern Mennonite got uncharacteristically sloppy with the basketball.
“They became the aggressor, for sure," EMHS second-year coach Chad Seibert said. "In turn, they got the calls. That’s kind of how it works. I was too mad to be nervous. So I guess that’s a good thing because everyone else was freaking out. I wanted them to attack the pressure and instead, we pulled back. It’s a big stage, but in the end, we did enough to get it done somehow.”
The Wildcats went on a 17-5 run and after Mahlong missed the front end of a one-and-one situation, Malakai Whittaker hit 1-of-2 free throws on the other end to even up the score at 62-62 with 16.8 seconds remaining.
...@FlameFamHoops guard @AdamHatter with another strong all-around game in the Flames’ @GO_VISAA Division III semifinal win. #DNRBKB pic.twitter.com/RRtzAeUKQ0— Cody Elliott (@Cody_DNRSports) February 28, 2020
“I was kind of panicking," Flames point guard Adam Hatter said. "I kept looking at the scoreboard and it kept getting closer and closer. I was getting really nervous.”
During the timeout, teammates did their best to lift Mahlong's morale after the missed opportunity at the charity stripe. He admitted his confidence was down.
“The key was just breaking the press, being relaxed and just trusting each other in the press," Mahlong said. "We have our press break and that’s all we have to do. We just had to get back to being us."
Mahlong was fouled just inside the lane and proceeded to make both free throws.
After never playing in the VISAA Division III title game before in program history, the Flames have now gone back-to-back seasons.
"It's hard to explain," Hatter said. "I don't even have the words right now."
Mahlong finished with 21 points, seven rebounds, and four assists for Eastern Mennonite (23-8) while Hatter had 14 points, five assists and four rebounds.
Chance Church added eight points, three rebounds and three assists for the Flames while Trey Gillenwater had eight points and Nick Jones had eight points and four boards.
“It’s hard to fill his shoes and do everything he does, so I’m just trying to move around and make all the plays," Hatter said of replacing his older brother, Zach, who led EMHS to the title game a year ago. "That’s mainly what Coach Seibert has been talking to me about. I’m the facilitator. I need to run the show.”
Now, in a year where the Flames have accomplished a lot of firsts, they'll have one more chance today against LCA to get one more — a state championship.
And they can thank their confident leader Mahlong for getting them there.
“We talk all the time about playing the next play like it has a history and life of its own, regardless of what happened before or what the score is or what the moment is," Seibert said. "That’s easier said than done. That’s something we focus on in practice. For him to have the heart to step up there and knock them down — I’m so proud of him. I’m so happy that he will have a great memory there.”
