Walking off the court with 8.4 seconds remaining on the scoreboard, Chance Church and Aviwe Mahlong smiled as a loud roar erupted from the Eastern Mennonite faithful.
Both seniors joined the Flames program prior to last season — Mahlong from South Africa and Church from Wilson Memorial — but will now have an opportunity to leave a lasting legacy on the program after another big-time performance Wednesday.
“One of my mentors told me years ago that you’re as good as your seniors,” EMHS coach Chad Seibert said. “We need our seniors to be great and lead the way. They are.”
Mahlong scored a game-high 24 points and Church added 18 as third-seeded Eastern Mennonite defeated sixth-seeded Amelia Academy 63-49 in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III boys basketball quarterfinals in Harrisonburg.
With the victory, the Flames get back to the state semifinals for a second-straight season. They’ll face second-seeded Carmel School — a 63-48 winner over Walsingham Academy — at Virginia State University on Friday at 1:45 p.m. in Petersburg.
“It was a complete game,” Seibert said. “We had execution from the start. There were a few bumps, but you’re never going to play a perfect game. We were in control most of the way. That’s something I’ve been writing on the board for a while. Can you make the next 32 [minutes] the best 32? That’s become the challenge because we’ve started playing well. We just want to keep going up and let the peak be Saturday at noon.”
It certainly appears Eastern Mennonite is hitting its peak at the right time of the year.
After a rough stretch midway through the season that saw several EMHS players go through injuries and illnesses, the Flames have now won four in a row and five of their last seven. One of those victories was a win over Covenant in the Virginia Independent Conference title game — the first championship for EMHS since 1994.
“It’s really nice,” Church said. “It feels good. We’ve never had a conference championship — since 1994 — and we got that. Now we’re just taking it one game at a time. We’re riding a winning streak and we’re going to try to take it home if we can.”
Against the Patriots, the Flames were oversized with 6-foot-6 junior Emmanuel Megnanglo highlighting the frontcourt for Amelia. But that’s a familiar feeling for an undersized but gritty Eastern Mennonite team that has thrived on defense recently.
“The past couple of weeks, [the focus] has only been on defense,” Church said. “Our offense is always going to be there, but we know that starts from the defensive end. If we don’t have energy on the defensive end, our offense is going to be sluggish as well.”
Amelia managed to hang around early despite Mahlong scoring the first seven points of the game for the Flames, but a 10-3 run in that second that included two buckets from Trey Gillenwater, a 3 from Church and a floater from Mahlong put EMHS up 28-21.
The closest the Patriots got from there was two on a Kevin Hodonou jumper in the third, but Church dropped another pivotal trey followed by scores from Mahlong and Adam Hatter to give Eastern Mennonite a 42-33 lead and the Flames never looked back.
“I think the key for us tonight was that we had to bring energy,” Mahlong said. ‘We had to bring the energy from the start. We’re going to carry it through the rest of the season. Every single day, in practices, every possession — that’s just been the key for us.”
Despite Amelia coming off a quick turnaround after playing in a first-round game against Christ Chapel Academy, the Flames said they didn’t increase their focus on the pace.
In fact, Mahlong admitted that he was actually surprised by how fast the Patriots played.
“To be honest, they kind of shook me,” Mahlong said. “Didn’t think they played that fast, but they were kind of pushing the pace. It took a bit of adjusting for us, but we made the defensive adjustments and we were able to shut them down.”
What the Flames did rely on was the rowdy crowd inside of the EMHS gymnasium.
From start to finish, the Eastern Mennonite student section roared with cheers, songs, and other acts as they cheered on the Flames in their final home game of the year.
“I know we’re going to do it anyway,” Seibert said of pushing the pace. “We’re trained to do it and that’s the first look. The first thing you have to control is how you play, but we did feel like having them here at home on a back-to-back was a tough task for them.”
Last year, Eastern Mennonite leaned on all-state point guard Zach Hatter during a run to the VISAA Division III state championship game — its first in program history.
“It means a lot,” Church said “It all started with them and with those seniors and how much they wanted. They passed it down and we’re just trying to carry on that tradition.”
With Church, Mahlong and Ethan Vest — a transfer who is out for the year with a torn ACL — taking on that leadership role this year, Mahlong said the goal was the same.
“We hung up a picture of Virginia State University on the very first day of practice,” Mahlong said. “That’s just been the goal for all of us since the start of the season.”
Trey Gillenwater added 10 points for the Flames (22-8) while Adam Hatter had six.
After remembering and appreciating the impact of Eastern Mennonite’s senior class from a year ago, Seibert couldn’t help but smile at what they meant to the program.
Now, with Church and Mahlong now growing into the role of the leaders for this year’s group, the Flames are determined to make the trip to Petersburg and finish the job.
“They’re on a mission,” Seibert said. “We didn’t hope we could get back there. It wasn’t a goal. It was a mission. It was an expectation. Now, they’re executing it.”
AMELIA ACADEMY (49) — Booker 4 0-0 8, Hodonou 8 0-0 18, Fox 2 1-2 5, Megnanglo 3 3-5 9, Moseley 0 0-0 0, Harris 3 3-3 9. Totals 20 7-10 49.
EASTERN MENNONITE (63) — A. Hatter 2 2-2 6, Church 6 4-4 18, D. Hatter 0 0-0 0, Bellamy 0 0-0 0, Gillenwater 4 1-2 10, Jones 1 1-3 3, Mahlong 11 1-2 24, Hess 1 0-0 2, Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 9-13 63.
Amelia Academy 14 11 10 14—49
Eastern Mennonite 12 18 12 21—63
3-Point Goals — Amelia Academy 2 (Hodonou), Eastern Mennonite 6 (Church 4, Gillenwater, Mahlong).
(1) comment
So proud of EM, Coach Chad and his fine young men deserve all theY garner. I've watched many of their games this year and as an undersized quintet, ala Wooden's first national championship, the Flames once again have proven that team work and guts, can take you a loooooong way.... all my best Karma to them -- Onward!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.