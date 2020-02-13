ROANOKE - Maya Ferrell scored 17 points, but Eastern Mennonite suffered a 43-32 non-conference loss to Roanoke Catholic in girls basketball on Thursday.
Also chipping in for the Flames (13-9) was Avery Nussbaum with eight points while Halie Mast, Samantha Forbes and Malia Bauman each finished with seven rebounds.
In other local sports Thursday:
Boys Basketball
Blue Ridge School 79, Eastern Mennonite 46: Nick Jones scored 10 points and Will Hess added nine, but Eastern Mennonite suffered a 79-46 non-conference loss to Blue Ridge School in Saint George.
Trey Gillenwater and Ben Bellamy added six points each for the Flames (18-7) while Adam Hatter had four and Chance Church, Aviwe Mahlong and Drew Hatter finished with three apiece.
Dickinson Named EMU Coach
Kyle Dickinson has been named associate cross country/track and field coach at Eastern Mennonite University. He will start this summer after his third season as an assistant coach with the track & field teams at Penn State-Harrisburg. He also been an assistant at his alma mater, Division II Shippensburg. Dickinson will assist Bob Hepler, the head coach at EMU for cross country and track and field/women's triathlon.
JMU Plans Sentara Park Upgrades
James Madison University announced plans Wednesday for additions to Sentara Park, its home for JMU lacrosse, men's soccer, women's soccer, track and field and cross country. The project was made possible through an anonymous donation of $1 million and will allow JMU to work with Moseley Architects for the location at the corner of Neff Avenue and Port Republic Road. Plans are to begin construction in October and be completed by the summer of 2012, according to the university.
ODAC Hoop Games Saturday
The regular-season is winding down in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference and local basketball teams are in action Saturday. The Bridgewater men (8-15, 4-10), after winning Wednesday at Randolph, host Roanoke on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Eastern Mennonite men (5-17, 3-10) entertain Ferrum at the same time.
In women's play, Bridgewater (13-9, 12-3) hosts Lynchburg on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. while EMU (5-18, 3-13) entertains Emory & Henry at the same time. BC lost at home Wednesday to Shenandoah and is second in the standings. The Eagles were without freshman guard Mary Ruth Shifflett (Spotswood) due to injury on Wednesday, according to coach Sarah Mathews. The coach hopes to have Shifflett back Saturday.
- DN-R Sports Desk
