PETERSBURG — Trey Gillenwater's voice was barely audible as he looked ahead with a blank stare and expressed frustration with tears in his eyes.
Eastern Mennonite made it a mission to capture the program's first-ever state title this year. So naturally, he said, coming up short was something that hurt.
“It means so much to me because that’s one of the reasons I came here — to win and compete for state titles," said Gillenwater, who transferred to EMHS from Turner Ashby before the school year. "It sucks we weren’t able to finish it, but I know we’ll be back. This is the best team I’ve ever played with.”
The second-seeded Flames trailed from start to finish in a 70-41 rout at the hands of Life Christian Academy on Saturday in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III boys basketball championship at Virginia State University in Petersburg.
It was the second-straight year Eastern Mennonite faced LCA in the title game, but also marked the second season in a row the Flames went home disappointed.
“It’s a tough turnaround for us against a team like that," EMHS second-year coach Chad Seibert said. "We didn’t have it. I felt like we did get some shots, but you’re just out of your rhythm, a little bit sped up. They did a really good job of forcing us off the three-point line and you can’t get all the way to the rim and finish like you normally would. There’s so much size down there. We ended up with a lot of long, tough [two-point field goals] and we’re not going to win many basketball games with those.”
The Eagles used their size and athleticism to disrupt the Flames on both sides of the court from the start. LCA jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never looked back the rest of the way.
“They definitely sped us up today," said Eastern Mennonite guard Chance Church, who had six points. "We tried to prepare for it. We thought we were prepared. But it’s easier to talk about it than it is to actually go against it.”
The loss marked the end of the careers of Church and fellow seniors Aviwe Mahlong and Ethan Vest. Mahlong and Church both came to the Flames last year while Vest came this season, but missed the entire year with a torn ACL.
Seibert said the impact they had on the program — both on and off the court — will be felt for years to come.
“It’s unbelievable," Seibert said. "I couldn’t possibly put it into words. I don’t know the words to describe what they’ve meant as teammates, students and what they’ve done for our culture and put our program on the map. Against all odds, they took what we did last year and built on it.”
Mahlong, who had eight points Saturday and finished six shy of 1,000 for his career, said the EMHS community embraced him from the moment he came in.
“It’s been great," Mahlong said. "It’s been life-changing for me. To come here and be accepted — they didn’t know me or anything about me. I’m just thankful for the EMHS community, my teammates, the coaching staff, the whole community.”
That camaraderie and bond between the players, fans and coaches is something Church said he'll never forget and has created a memory that he said will last him a lifetime.
“It’s unreal," Church said. "It’s special. This doesn’t come around all the time. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime type of thing for me. Not many kids will be able to experience what this team has been able to experience. That makes it special. It’ll last forever. We’ve made bonds and friendships that we’ll never forget.”
The Flames (23-9) have now went to the state championship game in back-to-back years in their first two seasons under Seibert's guidance.
He admitted he hopes it's only the start of a new trend for the Harrisonburg program.
“I’m very excited," Seibert said. "We have some incredible young kids coming up. Things are becoming more of an expectation than a goal. That’s not easy to live up to, so we have to continue to grow. I’m excited about the guys coming up and I think they’re up to the challenge of keeping this thing going.”
A year ago, Seibert challenged underclassmen such as Church and Mahlong to fill the shoes in the upcoming years. They did just that this season.
Now, with guys like Trey Gillenwater leading the way, Seibert said the goal hasn't changed for what his team can accomplish on a year-to-year basis.
“I was raised to finish what you started," Seibert said. "We’ve started something. Now we have to finish it. We’ll be back.”
By the time Gillenwater, who finished with a team-high 13 points, finished talking with reporters, the sadness across his face had turned into a look of anger.
With two years of eligibility remaining, the shifty guard agreed with his coach.
The Flames will be back, he said, and they have a job to finish.
“It makes me really hungry. I want to be back. We want to finish this before I graduate. This was a great season, but I want to be back, for sure.”
