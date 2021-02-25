SPRINGFIELD — It would've been easy for anyone to have called it quits.
For two Eastern Mennonite seniors — Will Hess and Gage Anderson — there were moments during the summer and even into the fall when the duo admitted that they considered not playing basketball due to all of the restrictions in place due to COVID-19 and the added stress before they begin a new stage of life next year.
After a talk with Flames third-year coach Chad Seibert, they quickly changed their minds.
“I realized that playing basketball this year has been one of the best decisions I’ve ever had to make," said Anderson, who Seibert called the ultimate teammate. "I have never been closer to a group of people than I am with my teammates. Actually, family is a better word for how close we have all become. If it wasn’t for Coach Seibert pushing me to play, I’d never know how great it is to be apart of this organization and become a family with all of these guys.”
No. 6 Eastern Mennonite saw its season come to a close with a 71-53 road loss to No. 2 Word of Life Academy in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III boys basketball semifinals on Thursday in Springfield.
The setback marked the first time since 2018 that the Flames didn't reach the VISAA D-III state championship. Eastern Mennonite reached title game in each of its first two seasons under Seibert, falling to Life Christian Academy each time.
“For these guys to have put it together and put this program back in the [semifinals] is incredible," Seibert said. "It’s unbelievable. I don’t think anyone knew what to expect when we started playing. You’re just trying to get through today and hope we play tomorrow. Every day we get together is a blessing. If we actually played a game, that’s a bonus.”
The Flames fell in a 21-6 hole early, playing in front of a larger-than-expected crowd and a hostile environment. While the atmosphere felt like one of a consolation game at times rather than a state semifinal, Eastern Mennonite eventually relied on its experienced veterans to cut back into the lead.
“What I’ll remember about this team, forever, is not the way that they started but how they responded," Seibert said. "For us to cut that thing to four from where it was and completely turn the game around is just a credit to the resiliency our kids have. There was nothing cheap, nothing easy in that game. That game and that environment was my biggest fear for this group.”
The Flames got as close as four entering the fourth quarter, but the Ambassadors responded with a big run to open up the final frame and the free-throw struggles for Eastern Mennonite were eventually exploited as their season came to a close.
“I’ve been grateful to be a Flame and play under Coach Seibert," EMHS senior forward Nick Jones said. "For the past two years, I’ve played with the best teammates and coaching staff I have ever had. I’m proud to have been a Flame.”
Jones and fellow senior Sean Cardoza both transferred to Eastern Mennonite prior to the 2019-20 season from R.E. Lee and Waynesboro, respectively. Hess and Anderson are the only other seniors on this year's edition of the Flames.
“I’m proud of each and every one of my teammates, coaches, parents and community," Cardoza said. "I’m grateful I made the decision to transfer to the school. I’ve created so many bonds with the rest of the players and coaches that will last a lifetime. I am a Flame for life.”
Trey Gillenwater, a junior, led the way for Eastern Mennonite with a game-high 23 points while Drew Hatter and Jones each added eight. Adam Hatter and Cardoza finished with five each for the Flames (8-6), who had just eight players.
“People look at us and they can’t believe it," Seibert said. "They’re like, ‘Is this the wrong team or is someone hurt?’ What you can’t see and you can’t measure is all those intangibles — the chemistry, the togetherness, the intelligence. All of those things really add up. It’s about that brotherhood and that team play.”
After dealing with the COVID-19 guidelines this season and replacing the value of two key seniors from a year ago in Aviwe Mahlong and Chance Church, there were different reasons that this year's Eastern Mennonite squad impressed most.
“I’m just so proud of these guys," Seibert said. "This is almost even more sweet than the other two when you add up all the circumstances and the pressure that was on them to try and pull it off and what they had to go through to do it.”
That's why guys like Hess and Anderson are glad they decided not to call it quits.
“I’ll be honored to show [my kids] what this program has become and I can say that I helped start it," Hess said. "I’ve been so blessed in my basketball career to have good role models and great teammates. These last three years at EMHS really brought it home.”
