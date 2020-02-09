Nick Jones had his best game of the season as he exploded for a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds in Eastern Mennonite’s big 67-56 statement win over Carlisle in Virginia Independent Conference boys basketball action in Harrisonburg on Saturday.
Adam Hatter added 15 points and five assists for the Flames (17-6, 9-3 VIC) while Chance Church had 11 points, Aviwe Mahlong added 10 points and six boards and Trey Gillenwater chipped in with six points of his own.
In other local sports over the weekend:
Girls Basketball
Eastern Mennonite 46, Stuart Hall 35: In Harrisonburg, Halie Mast scored a career-high 23 points as Eastern Mennonite earned an exciting 46-35 win over Stuart Hall in Blue Ridge Conference action on Saturday.
Avery Nussbaum also chipped in for the Flames (12-8, 5-5 BRC) with 16 points while Maya Ferrell added five and Malia Bauman finished with a team-high nine rebounds.
Men’s Basketball
Bridgewater 109, Emory & Henry 90: Inside Nininger Hall, Chandler Murray exploded for 31 points as Bridgewater College ran past Emory & Henry 109-90 in a high-scoring Old Dominion Athletic Conference affair.
Davrion Grier added 22 points, seven rebounds and a pair of blocks for the Eagles (7-15), 3-10 ODAC) while Jalil Langston had 11 points and five boards, Monte Simpkins had 10 points and six rebounds and TJ Turner chipped in with 16 points off the bench.
Guilford 95, Eastern Mennonite 50: Tim Jones scored 11 points, but Eastern Mennonite suffered a 95-50 road loss to Guilford in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action on Saturday.
DJ Hill had 10 points and six rebounds for the Royals (5-17, 3-10 ODAC) while Alijah Ellis had nine points, Kobi Alexander finished with eight and Chis Simmons added seven.
Women’s Basketball
Bridgewater 79, Ferrum 65: Erika Nettles scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Bridgewater won its 10th straight and moved into sole possession of first place in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference standings with a 79-65 road win over Ferrum on Saturday.
Diamond Huskey added 12 points for the Eagles (13-8, 12-2 ODAC) while former Spotswood standout Mary Ruth Shifflett continued to impress with 10 points, five rebounds and a trio of steals. Ahlie Moore scored 10 points off the bench for BC.
Eastern Mennonite 61, Randolph 50: Chloe Roach had 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Eastern Mennonite went on the road and picked up a 61-50 Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory over Randolph on Saturday.
Also chipping in for the Royals (4-17, 3-12 ODAC) was Jade Payton with 10 points while Tiffany Carey had nine and Broadway product Chrissy Delawder had eight points and a team-high 10 rebounds.
College Baseball
Eastern Mennonite 3, N.C. Wesleyan 2: Adam Posey picked up the first win of his collegiate coaching career as Eastern Mennonite opened its season with a 3-2 win over NC. Wesleyan on the road Saturday.
Jaylon Lee led the Royals (1-0) with a double and two RBIs while John Judy went 2-for-4 and Ray Tricarico had the only other hit. On the mound, Bailey Hall, Brendon Brrett and Daniel Upart combined to give up two earned runs on six hits while striking out nine and walking three.
Women’s Lacrosse
North Carolina 15, James Madison 7: In Harrisonburg, second-ranked North Carolina used a pair of scoring runs to down No. 17 James Madison 15-7 on Saturday.
Charlotte Haggerty led the Dukes (0-1) with three goals while Daria Lucchesi, Lizzy Fox and Isabella Peterson added one apiece.
Trio of Eagles Capture District Crowns
QUICKSBURG — A trio of East Rockingham wrestler captured gold at the Bull Run District championships at Stonewall Jackson on Saturday.
Dalton Shifflett (145), Brady Fincham (170) and Derek Liddle (195) all won their respective weight classes and will advance to next week’s Region 2B meet.
Blazers Sweep Valley District Titles
BRIDGEWATER — Spotswood won both the boys and girls team titles at the Valley District indoor track and field championships at Turner Ashby on Saturday.
The Trailblazers (126) edged Harrisonburg (119) and Broadway (102) on the boys side while SHS (126) defeated Turner Ashby (116) and Rockbridge County (98) on the girls.
Eight ERHS Swimmers Qualify For States
BERRYVILLE — Eight swimmers from East Rockingham qualified for the Virginia High School League Class 2 state championships on Friday.
Lily Bowen, Makayla Jones, Doreli Mendez-Guzman, Abby Phillips, Lucas Bentley, Derek Estep, Will St. John and Zayn Shahzad will also swim at the state meet.
