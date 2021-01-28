BROADWAY — It’s late January with tournaments looming and the two teams have combined to play 12 games.
It’s been anything but an ordinary year with a lack of summer exhibitions, preseason camp and the ability to build simple camaraderie, but Eastern Mennonite and Broadway both got some of what they needed Thursday night.
The Flames held off a late rally from the Gobblers with a couple of defensive stops in the final minute to snap a two-game losing streak and come away with a gritty 61-56 non-conference boys basketball victory at BHS.
“It’s big,” Eastern Mennonite coach Chad Seibert said. “We’re still trying to find our identity. Your strengths determine whether you win or lose and your weaknesses determine by how much. Our weakness right now is just execution, mentally, in a lot of situations. … For us, we have to get tougher physically. We have to defend and we have to finish possessions with a rebound. That’s hurt us and it’s continuing to hurt us. We got just enough of them, thankfully.”
It was a much-needed game for the Flames after back-to-back losses this week. Eastern Mennonite lost to East Rockingham on Monday in a nailbiter, but then got throttled by Miller School of Albemarle the ensuing evening.
For the Gobblers, however, it was just refreshing to be on the court again. Broadway hadn’t played since a loss to Spotswood on Jan. 12 due to health and safety protocols and surprisingly looked sharp throughout the game.
“We’ve talked about effort all year long and, tonight, we brought the effort,” BHS coach Dwight Walton said. “Our seniors brought a tremendous start for us. They set the tone for the whole game. If they don’t get that start, we don’t compete and get in this game tonight. I wasn’t sure if we could compete with them on the floor tonight, but I felt like we did. We turned the ball over a little, but that’s what happens when you’re out that long. We can clean that up.”
The Flames used buckets from Trey Gillenwater and Sean Cardoza just before half to go up four and then went on a 7-0 run in the third that was fueled by five points from Adam Hatter and a steal-and-score sequence from Gillenwater.
Later in the frame, Will Hess gave Eastern Mennonite its biggest lead of the game at 48-34 with a three-point play.
“I love it because they’re grinders,” Seibert said of how his team handled the physicality of the Gobblers. “It’s blue-collar kids. We got physically pushed around at each position at times. I think that helps us tremendously.”
In the fourth, that go-to-work mentality of the Gobblers paid off as they continuously chipped away at the lead behind the play of two seniors in point guard Gage Williford, who finished with 26 points, and forward Nate Tinnell.
After Tinnell got a traditional three-point play with 1:21 to cut the Broadway deficit to one, the Flames were able to milk some time off the clock before Gillenwater eventually knocked down a pair of free throws with 34 seconds left.
“I just felt like, coming off two losses, I needed to do whatever I needed to in order to help us win tonight,” said Gillenwater, who had 18 points. “That was being aggressive in the first half and then in the second half, my teammates started hitting shots so I backed off and facilitated more. I just came in aggressive and tried to win.”
Following Gillenwater’s freebies, the Gobblers called timeout to draw up a final play. The design, however, didn’t go as planned and the result ended with sophomore guard Caleb Barnes forcing a 3 from the left corner that missed.
Nick Jones then proceeded to hit two more free throws for Eastern Mennonite to clinch the road victory.
“It’s big, for sure,” Gillenwater said. “Broadway is Broadway. Every time you play them, they’re always tough. It’s good that we were finally in a close game and came out on top. It definitely feels good pulling one out like this.”
Gillenwater’s 18 points led the Flames (5-3) while Jones had 15, Adam Hatter had 10 and Cardoza added eight.
“We have to play with better flow than we have,” Seibert said of the offensive inconsistencies. “There are certain situations where we should be looking to create and certain situations where we shouldn’t. Sometimes we’re zigging when we should be zagging. We’re trying to figure out what we can run consistently that is comfortable and also effective. We ran a lot more sets than we have in two years tonight. … We’re still just trying to figure things out.”
Tinnell joined Williford in having a big night with a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds in the victory.
“I’m energized with these guys,” Walton said. “I’m excited. Don’t look at our record of 1-3. We’re not a bad team. If we can get some consistency together on the floor — this is the best thing we needed to get ourselves ready for next week. If we keep our energy up, watch film and clean some things up, I think we’re a scary team.”
The Valley District boys and girls tournaments will start Monday and Waynesboro has played the most games with 10, but has just one win. Spotswood, Turner Ashby and the Gobblers have all played less than five total games.
That’s why, despite a loss on Thursday, the Broadway coaches and players left the gym feeling optimistic.
Both the Gobblers and the Flames may have got just what they needed.
“EMHS is a really good club,” Walton said. “They’re playing with pretty much anyone they play against. If we don’t feel like we have the ability to compete with people on any given night, we’re only fooling ourselves.”
