HARRISONBURG — Aviwe Mahlong scored 29 points as Eastern Mennonite used an up-tempo attack to push past Virginia Academy for a big 81-70 non-conference boys basketball win to open up its season on Monday in Harrisonburg.
Chance Church added 22 points for the Flames (1-0), who hit 11 3s in the contest, while Trey Gillenwater added 17 points and Nick Jones finished with eight.
In other local sports Monday:
Boys Basketball
Turner Ashby 54, Monticello 43: In Charlottesville, Turner Ashby gave first-year coach Bryan Mathews the first win of his coaching career with a 54-43 non-district victory over Monticello.
Tyson Snow led the Knights (1-0) with 16 points in the victory while forward Orion Angelopulos added 14.
Broadway 75, Clarke County 72: In Berryville, Gage Williford scored 20 points as Broadway held off Clarke County 75-72 for a non-district overtime win.
Nate Tinnell had 15 points for the Gobblers (1-0) while Wesley Delawder added 10 and Jaxson Jameson finished with eight.
Albemarle 64, Harrisonburg 63: Jaziel Mensah-Agyekum had 23 points, but Harrisonburg fell 64-63 in a tight season-opening non-district battle on the road.
Claudeson Tacy chipped in with 16 points for the Blue Streaks (0-1) while D’Shawn Fields had 10.
Stuarts Draft 102, Orange County 77: Mark Rodgers scored 16 points, but Stuarts Draft fell 102-77 to non-district foe Orange County at William Monroe High School.
Ryan Riley added 10 points for the Cougars (0-1) in the loss.
Stonewall Jackson 41, William Monroe 35: Tucker Dornan had 16 points as Stonewall Jackson opened its season with a 41-35 road win over William Monroe.
Mike Stout added 11 points for the Generals (0-1) in the victory.
Girls Basketball
Turner Ashby 63, Monticello 49: Becca Shiflet had 22 points, six assists and five steals as Turner Ashby rolled to a 63-49 non-district win over Monticello in Bridgewater.
Leah Kiracofe added 13 points, nine rebounds and five steals for the Knights (1-0) while Alyssa Swartley had 10 points, six rebounds and seven steals and Kacey Lam finished with 10 points.
Clarke County 51, Broadway 44: Hannah Phares scored 12 points and A.C. Swartz added 11, but Broadway suffered a 51-44 non-district loss to Clarke County at BHS.
Emma Bacon also chipped in for the Gobblers (0-1) with seven points.
Albemarle 62, Harrisonburg 50: Sophomore guard Mariah Cain scored a game-high 25 points, but Harrisonburg suffered a 62-50 non-district loss to Albemarle at HHS.
Jay Garcia added 14 points for the Blue Streaks (0-1) while Maribel Tirado had five.
Buffalo Gap 53, Covington 30: In Swoope, Shea Ostrander scored 15 points as Buffalo Gap opened its season with a 53-30 non-district rout of Covington.
Kyleigh Shifflett had 11 points for the Bison (1-0) while Amaya Lucas finished with nine.
East Rock’s Morris Named Region 2B DPOY
ELKTON — East Rockingham linebacker Trenton Morris added to his postseason awards collection as he was named the Region 2B Defensive Player of the Year.
Morris was a first-team selection at linebacker, offensive all-purpose and as a kick returner. He was the only Eagles player to earn first-team all-region honors.
Tyce McNair was a second-team selection for East Rockingham as a punter. Luray running back Austin Holloway, meanwhile, was the Offensive Player of the Year.
