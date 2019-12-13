LYNCHBURG — Aviwe Mahlong scored 21 of his game-high 27 points in the second half as Eastern Mennonite rallied out of a four-point halftime deficit for a 70-57 win over Holy Cross in Virginia Independent Conference action in Lynchburg on Friday.
Adam Hatter added a career-high 17 points for the Flames (5-0, 2-0 VIC) while Chance Church had seven and Drew Hatter and Trey Gillenwater finished with six apiece.
In other prep sports Friday:
Boys Basketball
Warren County 49, Clarke County 47: In Berryville, Daniel Jones scored 14 points, had six rebounds and four assists, but Clarke County suffered a tough 49-47 non-district loss to Warren County.
Trey Trenary added 13 points and four assists for the Eagles (2-3) while Ellis Nei had seven points.
Girls Basketball
Eastern Mennonite 31, Chatham Hall 21: Halie Mast had 15 points as Eastern Mennonite opened up Blue Ridge Conference play with a 31-21 road win over Chatham Hall.
Maya Ferrell and Joelle Blosser each added six points in the win for the Flames (4-1, 1-0 BRC).
Page County 69, East Hardy 21: Taylor Hankins had 19 points as Page County remained unbeaten a 69-21 non-district rout of East Hardy on the road.
Abbey Nauman added 14 points for the Panthers (4-0) while Marissa Monger had 11, Gracie Mason had eight and Ella Price finished with six.
Clarke County 47, Warren County 41: Sara Wenzel had 12 points and Ellie Brumback had 11 as Clarke County picked up a 47-41 non-district road win over Warren County.
Raegan Owens added seven points in the victory for the Eagles (3-2).
