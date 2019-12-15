Trey Gillenwater scored 24 points as Eastern Mennonite remained unbeaten with a convincing 77-19 rout of Massanutten Military Academy in Virginia Independent Conference boys basketball action in Harrisonburg on Saturday.
Drew Hatter had 14 points for the Flames (6-0, 3-0 VIC) while Davarion Johnson added 13 and Aviwe Mahlong chipped in with 12.
In other local sports over the weekend:
Men’s Basketball
Bridgewater 66, Apprentice School 56: Davrion Grier had 15 points, nine rebounds and eight blocked shots as Bridgewater coasted to a 66-56 win over Apprentice School.
Chandler Murray added 11 points for the Eagles (3-6) while Chandler Murray had 10.
Women’s Basketball
St. Mary’s 45, Eastern Mennonite 43: Jada Jackson had 10 points, but Eastern Mennonite’s struggles continued in a 45-43 loss to St. Mary’s on Sunday.
Former Broadway standout Chrissy Delawder added 11 rebounds for the Royals (1-8).
— DN-R Sports Desk
