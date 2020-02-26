Avery Nussbaum scored 11 points, but eighth-seeded Eastern Mennonite suffered a 34-31 loss to ninth-seeded Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Catholic School in the first round of the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III girls basketball tournament in Harrisonburg on Tuesday.
Maya Ferrell added 10 points for the Flames, who finished 13-11 this season.
In other local action Tuesday:
Girls Basketball
Page County 65, Madison County 38: Caris Lucas had 17 points and seven rebounds as No. 5 Page County went on the road and defeated No. 4 Madison County 65-38 in the Region 2B quarterfinals at MCHS.
Leah Hilliard added 16 points and six boards for the Panthers while Abbey Nauman had 12 points, Taylor Hankins added nine and Gracie Mason finished with six.
Page (15-10) will travel to top-seeded Luray on Thursday for a semifinal clash.
Luray 60, Clarke County 50: Emilee Weakley had a double-double of 35 points and 13 rebounds as top-seeded Luray defeated eighth-seeded Clarke County 60-50 in the Region 2B quarterfinals at LHS.
Jaidyn McClung added 13 points and 12 boards for the Bulldogs in the victory. With the win, Luray (25-1) will host fifth-seeded Page County in the regional semifinals on Thursday.
Strasburg 47, Stonewall Jackson 40: Chrystyan Reid had 19 points as second-seeded Strasburg held off seventh-seeded Stonewall Jackson 47-40 in the Region 2B quarterfinals at SHS.
Jaden Alsberry added 11 points for the Rams while Nyla Sperry finished with six. For the Generals (9-15), Kylene Franklin had 14 points, Annika Dellinger added 12 and Mya Councill chipped in with nine.
Strasburg (24-2) will host Stuarts Draft — a 67-40 winner over Buffalo Gap on Tuesday — on Thursday with a state tournament berth on the line.
Boys Basketball
Page County 96, Staunton 86: Chase Combs poured in 39 points as No. 4 Page County defeated No. 5 Staunton 96-86 in the Region 2B quarterfinals in Shenandoah.
Dylan Hensley added 15 points for the Panthers while Ricky Campbell had 12. With the win, Page (17-9) advances to the regional semifinals on Friday to take on top-seeded East Rockingham for a fourth time this season.
Men's Basketball
Hampden-Sydney 72, Bridgewater 59: In Farmville in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament, No. 9 seed Bridgewater had its season end with a 72-59 loss to No. 8 Hampden-Sydney. Liam Caswell had 17 points and Chandler Murray had 13 for the Eagles, who were 9-17 under first-year head coach Steve Enright. The Tigers won board battle 51-32. "It's very special to make it to Salem in this league," Tigers coach Caleb Kimbrough said. "Such an exciting win tonight; great crowd and great overall environment."
College Baseball
James Madison 4, VMI 2: Make it five wins a row for James Madison.
On Tuesday, sophomore Nick Zona’s RBI single in the seventh put the Dukes ahead en route to their 4-2 non-conference win over visiting Virginia Military Institute at Veterans Memorial Park.
Zona’s hit broke a 2-2 tie and JMU (5-3) tacked on an insurance run in the eighth when Josh Jones’ bunt scored Callaway Sigler. For VMI (2-6), former Turner Ashby standout Cody Warner was 1-for-3 with a walk. Dukes reliever Grayson Jones earned the win while Lliam Grubbs notched the save.
Eastern Mennonite 6, Averett 5: Jacob Merica (two runs) and Ray Tricarcio (two RBI) each had three hits as host Eastern Mennonite beat Averett 6-5 on Tuesday in Park View. The game was originally slated for today, but moved to Tuesday due to the weather forecast. EMU scored four runs in the last of the sixth.
Dukes Earn CAA Honors
James Madison junior pitcher Justin Showalter was named co-Colonial Athletic Association Pitcher of the Week while freshman Chase DeLauter earned was tabbed CAA Rookie of the Week by the conference on Tuesday.
Showalter (Turner Ashby) threw 11 scoreless frames and picked up two wins last week including one for his complete game, one-hit shutout of Quinnipiac on Saturday. DeLauter hit .450 last week with a double, triple and six RBIs. He had two walk-off winning hits also.
Page's Gordon Earns Honor
RICHMOND - James Madison senior softball player Kate Gordon was named the NFCA Division I Player of the Week as well as Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week on Tuesday.
Gordon, a Page County graduate who set JMU's single-season home run record last season, went 16-for-20 last week at the plate with three home runs and a triple in six games. The 24th-ranked Dukes went 4-2 for the week with a win at North Carolina and both losses to No. 14 Georgia.
JMU's Jefferson: CAA Award
RICHMOND - James Madison swept the CAA weekly awards in women's basketball with senior Kamiah Smalls winning Player of the Week and freshman Kiki Jefferson taking home Rookie of the Week honors. It was the third time this season the duo has swept the CAA awards.
Smalls averaged 22.5 points, nine rebounds and 4.5 assists in back-to-back victories for the Dukes last week. Jefferson averaged 14.5 points and 5.5 rebounds during the stretch and won the rookie honors for the eighth time this season.
Cavaliers Travel To Blacksburg
Virginia Tech (15-12, 6-10 in the ACC) will host Virginia (19-7, 11-5) today at 7 p.m. on ESPN 2. The Cavaliers are fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference while the Hokies are 11th. Virginia has won 11 or more ACC games for a school-record eight seasons in a row. In Fairfax on Tuesday, No. 4 Dayton beat George Mason 62-55 as the Patriots were again without injured Spotswood High grad Justin Kier.
- DN-R Sports Desk
