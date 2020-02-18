Unforced errors is a common term in tennis.
They were also prevalent in Park View on Tuesday — and the boys basketball team at Eastern Mennonite took full advantage.
Visiting Holy Cross made four miscues in the opening minutes, without much provocation from the home team, as the Flames took a 16-7 lead after the first quarter en route to a 77-35 victory in the quarterfinals of the Virginia Independent Conference tournament.
Eastern Mennonite had more 3-pointers (15) than 2-pointers (12) on Tuesday, with nine long-range shots while building a 40-13 lead at intermission.
"I don't know if I would say they were (all) unforced," Chad Seibert, the Eastern Mennonite coach, said of the miscues. "When they did turn it over a little bit it let us get out in transition. We had a lid on that (basket) for awhile. Once we did (connect) it looked like the ocean."
The Flames got 24 points from senior Chance Church, 17 points from senior Aviwe Mahlong, 13 from sophomore Trey Gillenwater and eight from junior Nick Jones. Eastern Mennonite beat Holy Cross for the third time this season, with each win by at least 10 points.
"We did a good job of being patient, playing inside out," Seibert added. "It was the kind of 3 we wanted. We punctured the lane and kicked it out opposite (side). We share the ball. We try to attack mismatches and attack space and that could be anyone."
The Flames will play Thursday in Roanoke at North Cross — which beat The Covenant School 81-55 on Tuesday — in the VIC semifinals. Eastern Mennonite lost both regular-season contests against North Cross.
That was not the case with the Tuesday foe.
"We had played them before and beat them by 10," junior Will Hess of the Flames said of Holy Cross. "We started clicking. It has been a while since that happened. It was good to get into a rhythm and hopefully, we can carry that over to the next game."
It was the last game in the history of Holy Cross, a Lynchburg school that will close after this academic year after a decision by the Catholic Diocese of Richmond's Office of Catholic Schools.
The Flames expected more emotion from the visitors.
"We knew it was their last game," Church said. "We were just prepared for the worst and I think that paid off for us."
Church and Gillenwater combined for a trio of 3-pointers to start the second quarter as the Flames grabbed a lead of 25-11.
Holy Cross had back-to-back turnovers during one stretch, with one errant pass bouncing off a referee near the scorer's table at midcourt with none of the Flames within shouting distance.
Ben Bellamy, a reserve for the Flames, hit another long-range shot to make it 36-13 later in the first half. Hess collected the ball after another Holy Cross miscue for a basket before the buzzer for a 40-13 lead at halftime.
Eastern Mennonite had nine 3-pointers in the first half.
The Gaels had eight turnovers in the first half and put up little resistance in the last game for the program. But the defense of the Flames was also strong, leading to an open floor on the opposite end most of the night.
"We like to play defense and get out in transition and take the open 3 when we can," Church said.
Eastern Mennonite led 62-27 going into the fourth quarter and Seibert was able to put in four reserves with two minutes left.
"I know they had a big win on their Senior Night" against Carlisle in Lynchburg, Seibert said of Holy Cross. "Maybe for them, that was their sayonara and they were resigned (Tuesday). It is not that they didn't give effort. We were able to make things go."
And now the Flames will go to Roanoke, hoping to advance to the tourney title game with another victory.
