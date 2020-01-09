Trey Gillenwater scored 17 points to lead a well-balanced Eastern Mennonite effort as the Flames picked up a big 60-58 overtime win over Covenant in Virginia Independent Conference boys basketball action in Harrisonburg on Thursday.
Eastern Mennonite was able to pull off the victory despite standout wing Aviwe Mahlong fouling out of the game, and Eagles guard Jonas Sanker exploding for a game-high 46 points.
For the Flames (9-1, 3-0 VIC), Mahlong added 14 points while Chance Church added 13 and Nick Jones chipped in with 11.
In other local sports Thursday:
Girls Basketball
Turner Ashby 67, Wilson Memorial 51: In Bridgewater, Alyssa Swartley had 19 points, seven rebounds and five steals as Turner Ashby cruised to a 67-51 non-district win over Wilson Memorial.
Leah Kiracofe added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Knights, Gracie Moyers had 11 points and five steals and Addie Riner finished with nine points. Becca Shiflet also chipped in for TA (11-0) with six points and five boards.
For the Green Hornets (3-6), Ashley Morani had 12 points, Serenity Stacy had 11, Korinna Baska finished with nine and Leanna Rankin chipped in with eight.
The win for the Knights set up a big Valley District showdown to open up league play as defending Virginia High School League Class 3 state champion Spotswood comes to town tonight for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
Luray 56, East Rockingham 37: Emily Weakley poured in 35 points along with eight rebounds and six steals as Luray defeated East Rockingham 56-37 in Bull Run District action at LHS.
Brynlee Burrill added seven points, six rebounds and five assists for the unbeaten Bulldogs (10-0, 4-0 Bull Run) while Jaidyn McClung finished with 12 rebounds.
For the Eagles (2-9, 0-4 Bull Run), Makenna Siever had eight points while Lexi Baugher and Breanna Dofflemyer had six apiece.
Covenant 44, Eastern Mennonite 34: Halie Mast had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds, but Eastern Mennonite suffered its first Blue Ridge Conference loss with a 44-34 setback at the hands of Covenant in Harrisonburg.
Avery Nussbaum added 12 points for the Flames (6-2, 1-1 BRC) while Maya Ferrell had 10 rebounds.
Buffalo Gap 55, Bath County 23: Ava Cline and Claran Massie scored 10 points apiece as Buffalo Gap got back on track with a 55-23 non-district rout of Bath County.
The Bison are now 7-4 on the year.
JMU Soccer Player Drafted By Dallas
FC Dallas of Major League Soccer drafted James Madison standout Manuel Ferriol. The midfielder from Spain was the 40th pick after he notched 30 goals and 10 assists at JMU in his career. FC Dallas plays at Toyota Stadium, which will host the national title football game Saturday between JMU and North Dakota State.
- DN-R Sports Desk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.