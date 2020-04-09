Editor's note: We are beginning a weekly series called Friday Flashback, as we catch up with local athletes, coaches or administrators from city/county high schools. The first installment is on Clayton Justice, a 1990 graduate of Harrisonburg and a former basketball and football player for the Blue Streaks. He is now a major in the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office and is married with three children.
By David Driver
Clayton Justice grew up in the neighborhood near Harrisonburg High and as a young boy would walk over to the school to watch Ralph Sampson play basketball for the Blue Streaks.
"It was packed in there. You had to go early for the JV game to get a seat and see Ralph," Justice recalled.
Justice began playing organized basketball in fourth grade and would walk to the Armory and the Cecil F. Gilkerson Community Activities Center to play hoops. "I started out on the eight-foot rims," he said.
Justice would cut out stories from the News-Record on HHS basketball, as he followed the exploits of Sampson, Pee Wee Barber, and other stars. In grade school many of his reports centered around Sampson and HHS hoops. "I wanted to be those guys, growing up," he said.
His dream as a young boy was to play for coach Roger Bergey and the Blue Streaks. "That was my goal," Justice said. "That was my main goal, to play for coach Bergey. What a journey it ended up being."
His dream came true about a decade after Sampson, a future Hall of Famer after starring at Virginia and the NBA, graduated in 1979. Justice made the varsity as a junior for the 1988-89 season and was teammates with Don Burgess, the current head boys basketball coach at HHS.
"My senior year we were the tallest team in the state. I was 6-foot-3 and the shortest starter on the team. Don played point guard at 6-6," Justice said.
Other key players were 6-7 Willie Alford, 6-5 Mike Davis and 6-5 Richard Madden. "We had a tremendous height advantage and we wanted to take advantage of that," Davis told the News-Record after one game.
Justice averaged about eight or nine points per game and was a big fan of Larry Bird, according to Burgess. "He was a great teammate," Burgess said Thursday. "He could do a little bit of everything."
Justice played for Bergey, who had guided HHS to back-to-back state titles with Sampson in 1978 and 1979. As a young boy, Justice attended those title games at University Hall in Charlottesville. Justice said he learned a lot of life lessons from Bergey.
One of his teammates in the late 1980s left his game shoes back at HHS during a Tip-Off tournament at Spotswood. The player was offered shoes by the coach at Spotswood, but Bergey turned that down. "If he can't come prepared here in a game situation he is never going to be prepared in life," said Bergey, according to Justice. "I can remember that just resonating with me. He really instilled in us discipline, professionalism, being on time."
Once Justice showed up at tryouts when he was a junior and had low-cut socks. "He had socks pulled up to his knees, just like Ralph wore them," Justice said of Bergey. "I had to go back to the locker and get new socks. We always dressed in a tie and dress pants on game days. He always prepared us. It was hard to understand at the time. And now being in my career, I am better for it."
Bergey was inducted into the Virginia High School League Hall of Fame in 2008.
"It was so much more than basketball. Some of us who didn't play a lot, we would say we were still part of the team. Coach didn't care what your parents did. He played the kids who gave him the most on the court," Justice added.
Justice's life took a turn from athletics to another court after HHS.
Justice, whose father was in the military, headed to Liberty University in Lynchburg and majored in criminal justice. His uncle at the time was the police chief at Liberty and Justice stayed with relatives during some of his time in Lynchburg.
It was there that he met the former Marsha Houff, who had played basketball at Fort Defiance (class of 1991) and also played hoops for the Flames. Today they are married with three girls. One of them, Mariah, played hoops for the Spotswood varsity during the 2018-19 season while Allie was on the JV squad this past season.
Nearing graduation at Liberty, Justice took a job with the Rockingham County sheriff's house in 1994 around the time a new county jail was being constructed in downtown Harrisonburg. "It was a tough decision to leave" Liberty, he said.
After additional training, with a 13-week course at a police academy in Waynesboro, he was qualified to be a patrol officer and has moved up the ranks.
Justice and Burgess, who played basketball at Radford, were in each other's wedding and knew each other in middle school. "He could get along with anyone. There is a direct correlation from that to what he does today" in criminal justice, Burgess said.
These days, Justice is among a group of former HHS basketball players who get together with coach Bergey on occasion for a meal at local restaurants. And as an adult Justice has been able to talk often with Sampson, his boyhood hero.
"It is a friendship that has been formed through HHS basketball," Justice said. "My kids make fun of me to this day of the scrapbooks I have."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.