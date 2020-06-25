Editor’s note: We have begun a weekly series called Friday Flashback, as we catch up with local athletes, coaches or administrators from city/county high schools. The 11th installment is on Spotswood grad Aron Buss (class of 1991), a member of the athletic Hall of Fame (2015) who lives in New Jersey and works as a senior technology consultant.
Aron Buss began his freshman basketball season on the junior varsity team at Spotswood. He was called up to the varsity near the end of regular-season play and was suddenly teammates with senior Kirby Dean — who would play a key role by chance about seven years later.
“My first high-school basket (on varsity) was assisted by Kirby Dean,” recalls Buss, with a laugh. “It was against Charlottesville, at Charlottesville. Bob Failes was the varsity coach my freshman year. He retired after my freshman year and then Jim Kramer took over.”
Buss, 47, who attended middle school at Montevideo, became a starting shooting guard as a sophomore for Kramer, and was a three-year standout for the Blazers.
“He averaged 16.5 points and eight rebounds per game as a senior,” Kramer said. “Aaron was always a great shooter with unbelievable range. He shot 55 percent from the field and 85 percent from the line as a senior. He got better every year. He was probably the best shooter in the district.”
One of his teammates was Chad Edwards, who was a year ahead of Buss and is now the Spotswood athletic director. Another teammate was Kevin Jones. “Teams had a hard time zoning us” with those two as seniors, Kramer said.
In football, he played several positions, including quarterback, tight end, punter and kicker. Buss was also a No. 1 singles player in tennis for the Blazers.
When it was time to look at colleges, Buss attracted attention from basketball programs at Division I Radford, Longwood, and others before deciding on VMI.
“I think that was a good fit for him. He was always a disciplined kid,” said Kramer, a Harrisonburg graduate.
While his parents didn’t have a military background, the influence of his father helped pave the way to Lexington. They made a visit to Radford and then stopped at VMI on the way back to Rockingham County.
“When we drove on the campus, the look on my dad’s face — I knew where I was going,” Buss said of VMI. “His chest puffed up a little bit. I could feel a sense of pride (from him) driving on campus. That caught my attention.”
“I loved the military discipline,” Buss added. “I saw VMI play at JMU (while in high school). I liked the way they played. There were hard-nosed, disciplined. I thought of myself being disciplined. Coach Kramer said you can’t teach hustle. I tried to model my game after that. I felt like I instantly fit in” with the Keydets.
Buss comes from an athletic family.
His two older brothers, Mike and Mark, played high school sports in Illinois before the family moved to Virginia for his father to work at R.R. Donnelley. His two older sisters, Jenny and Jill, played sports at Spotswood and now live in the Roanoke area, as does their mother, Barbara.
Their father, Ronald, was a shooting guard at Ohio University. “Passed down through the genes, if you will,” noted Aron Buss, whose father died in 2016.
After his junior year at VMI, there was a coaching change and Bart Bellairs became the head coach while Dean and Kenny Brooks, now the women’s basketball coach at Virginia Tech, taking on assistant roles. “It was total by surprise,” Buss said of the arrival of Spotswood grad Dean.
Bellairs had been an assistant at JMU before getting the head job at VMI in 1994.
“It was kind of ironic I ended up coaching a kid I was teammates with,” said Dean, the former head coach at Eastern Mennonite University.
The Keydets — when Buss was a senior — played at powerhouse North Carolina with future NBA player Jerry Stackhouse and other stars. “I guarded Stackhouse,” Buss recalls. “I had 18 points and 10 rebounds” in the 129-89 loss on Dec. 17, 1994.
“I knew Aron made some 3s. Obviously that was his forte — his ability to shoot the ball,” Dean said.
Buss averaged 6.7 points and 1.7 rebounds per game as a senior at VMI. He graduated with a Bachelor’s in Business/Economics with a minor in Psychology from VMI in 1995.
After college, he spent eight years active duty in the U.S. Air Force, based in the nation’s capital and then Mississippi.
Buss then worked for several years in the D.C. area while living in Northern Virginia. In 2001, he achieved a Master’s Degree in Human Resources/National Security Affairs from George Washington University — posting a grade-point average of 3.9.
After doing consulting work for a few years in the Washington, D.C. area, he moved to New Jersey in 2007.
Before COVID-19 hit in March, Buss was making the commute to work in lower Manhattan. Now he has been working from his home, waiting on word when he can return to his 25-floor office in a building that holds thousands of workers in New York City.
This past April, he got married and now lives with his two children, his wife and her two children in New Jersey.
“My wife is a nurse so we are close to the fire. She is a frontline worker, so we are being very careful,” Buss said of the pandemic. His stepdaughters, one preparing for college, have taken part in some of the protests and rallies in support of Black Lives Matter. “They are expanding their horizons. It makes me proud to see them do that,” he said.
Buss coaches his son, 14 and 6-foot-5, in basketball and the father still plays hoops in an adult league. “I will pat myself on the back. We are league champions two of the last three years. The league was cancelled this year, so we are still the defending champs,” he said, with a laugh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.