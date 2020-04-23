FRIDAY FLASHBACK
STILL ON THE RUN
Flashback: Broadway High Grad Won 21 State Titles
- By DAVID DRIVER Daily News-Record
-
- Updated
- 0
Editor's note: We have begun a weekly series called Friday Flashback, as we catch up with local athletes, coaches or administrators from city/county high schools. The third installment is on Keena (Schuler) Wood, 1997 graduate of Broadway where she played basketball and ran track. She was a scholarship track athlete at the University of Colorado, was inducted into the Broadway athletic Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Virginia High School League Hall of Fame three years later. She now lives with her husband, Jeff Wood, and two children in Wylie, Texas, a suburb of Dallas.
By David Driver
Keena Schuler Wood, while in elementary school at Linville-Edom, enjoyed the challenge of beating the boys in foot races.
"There was never running for fun; it was always running for competition. I was one of those (type) kids," recalls Wood, an only child who grew up on a 45-acre farm in Linville.
By the time she graduated from Broadway as a sprinter, Wood had defeated nearly every girl at the varsity level that had tried to keep up with her at district, regional, and state events. Wood was a high school All-American in the 100-yard dash and won 21 state titles: 12 in indoor track and on nine outdoors for the Gobblers.
And it all began at Field Day events at Linville-Edom at the end of second grade. There was a rudimentary oval track of about a half-mile that wove its way around the baseball field at the school. "I raced the boys and beat them. There was something about winning and beating the boys that just felt awesome. I wanted to continue that," Wood recalls.
Her fifth-grade teacher, Phil Guengerich, taught at Linville-Edom for 30 years before he retired.
"He would get us out there and teach us sports," Wood, now 40, said this week. "That was our reward for doing well in the classroom. I think all kids have something burning inside of them. If you don't fan those flames ..."
Her running flames were certainly fanned.
Guengerich, a long-time Harrisonburg resident, played soccer at what is now Eastern Mennonite University. He grew up in Iowa so he had a contest where he would give his students a "Hawkeye" prize for doing well.
"She was one of the three best athletes I ever had," he said. "She was just an all-around good person and a good student. She just smoked everybody" in races.
By the time she got to middle school at John C. Myers, Wood was on her way to eventually make her Broadway coach, Bob Nachtigall, look like a prophet.
"He saw me run and he told my parents, 'If you let me get her on the track and coach her she will never pay for college.' We certainly accomplished that goal," said Wood, whose parents, Ken and Bettie, still live in Linville.
Wood was not able to compete during the outdoor season of her freshman year at Broadway due to an injury. That made the state titles she won outdoors as a sophomore in the spring that more rewarding, with strong runners in 1995 at Harrisonburg, Turner Ashby, and Charlottesville.
As a senior during the outdoor season in 1997, she ended her fabulous prep career with more titles in the state meet at James Madison University.
In order for her to face top competition, Wood would compete in New York and other locales in the Northeast to face better competition. Nachtigall also made sure she trained with the boys' team at Broadway to challenge her in practice.
When it was time to look for a college, Wood had plenty of offers. She was recruited by several Ivy League schools but only made official visits to Virginia, South Carolina, Arizona State, and Colorado.
"I wanted to go far away from my folks so they had to buy a plane ticket and not drive up I-64" to Charlottesville, she said. "I wanted to go someplace and fail on my own and fall on my face and be anonymous."
She began as a sprinter at the University of Colorado but eventually became a hurdler as a junior and senior. The Broadway graduate won a gold medal on the distance medley relay team at the Big 12 Conference championships as she ran the 400-meter leg.
Wood was part of a relay team that took second at the prestigious Penn Relays in Philadelphia. Two of her teammates in college were Olympians: Kara Grgas Wheeler Goucher for the United States in 2008 and 2012, and Hannah Cooper for Liberia in 2000. Another notable venue where Wood competed was the University of Oregon, with a storied tradition in track and field.
After graduating in 2002 with a degree in Sociology, Wood coached track at Heritage High in Lynchburg and her boys' team won the state indoor title during the 2005-06 season.
She and her husband, Jeff Wood, were married in 2005. He is a graduate of Heritage and attended JMU; in 2017 his job with CommScope in communications technology propelled the family to move from Lynchburg to Texas.
After avoiding distance events for years, Wood has competed in 5K, 10K, half marathons and last fall completed her first marathon, in New York City. "I found running to offer peace and sanity when you have kids (around you) all day," she said.
She also has a home-based business and she makes leather goods (www.leather-and-grace.com) for men and women.
With public schools closed in Texas due to COVID-19, she has been teaching their two children (daughter Ryleigh, 13, and son Coleman, 11) at their home northeast of Dallas.
Each morning in their driveway is an improvised physical education class for her children, and also exercise time with other women in the area.
Wood is still running - but also reflective. "It gives us time to slow down," Wood said of social distancing. "This slow down momentarily gives us a chance to realize what is fulfilling for us."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Coronavirus Coverage Free To Read
To help keep the community informed about critical developments during the current coronavirus crisis, The Daily News-Record has temporarily opened free access to all articles related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its local, regional and national impacts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular Articles
Articles
- Heritage Oaks Regulars, City Residents Debate Future Of Amenity
- Two Deaths Rattle Dayton
- Accordius COVID-19 Death Toll Now 13
- Accordius Health Death Toll Now At 13
- Luray Nursing Home Confirms First COVID-19 Case
- Community Applauds Sentara RMH Staff
- Hitting Pause On HHS2 Construction Will Have Costs
- Food Service Hit Hardest During Pandemic
- 'These Residents Are Like Family'
- Family Creates Mural Thanking Essential Workers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.