Editor's note: The latest installment of Friday Flashback is on 1963 Broadway graduate Lyn Burkholder - a 2012 member of the school's athletic Hall of Fame.
Lyn Burkholder grew up on a diary farm in Singers Glen with six brothers and a sister. There was plenty of work to do, but Burkholder's parents encouraged him to play basketball at Broadway High.
"We worked out a way to get back and forth to practice," Burkholder said from his home in South Carolina. "I didn't start playing until I was in the 10th grade. I was on the JV team in 10th grade then I played varsity in 11th and 12th grade."
That turned out to be a life-changing decision as Burkholder ended up playing Division I hoops at the University of South Carolina and was drafted by Baltimore of the NBA and Denver of the ABA in 1967.
At Broadway, he was one of the few players from the 1960s from the central Shenandoah Valley to play basketball at the Division I level.
"They put him in the low post and fed him the ball," Olen Burkholder said of his brother, who was listed at about 6-foot-8.
"I was next to the oldest. I took college classes in case I had the opportunity to go to college," Lyn Burkholder recalled. "Basketball ended up providing me that opportunity."
And it was a baseball connection that helped land him at USC - then a member of the prestigious Atlantic Coast Conference.
Burkholder's hoop coach at Broadway, Harrisonburg grad Harry Bowers, had played in the Valley Baseball League with Chuck Noe - a graduate of the University of Virginia who coached basketball at Virginia Tech and VMI before he headed to USC in 1962.
Thanks to that connection, Burkholder ended up getting a basketball scholarship to USC in 1963.
"There were one of eight teams in the ACC," he said of South Carolina. "Coach Bowers recommended that he take a look at me or talk to me. Coach Noe never saw me play in high school. He recruited me based on the recommendation of Harry Bowers."
Bowers, who died in 2017 at the age of 91, is in the athletic Hall of Fame at Broadway, Bridgewater College, and Harrisonburg. Noe died in Richmond in 2003.
"Growing up on a farm in Singers Glen, I really didn't follow college basketball," Burkholder said. "We were isolated on the farm and working on the farm. The very first college basketball game I ever saw in person - I had some seen films of games - I was the starting center. I scored the 100th point in that game" on the JV team as a freshman.
In that era, college freshmen could not play on the varsity.
"My sophomore year, we really didn't have a good team. We were eighth in the conference," Burkholder said. "Duke was No. 1 in the conference and No. 3 in the country. They had an All-American named Jack Marin, who would play for the Baltimore Bullets (from 1966-72). That was the only game I started as a sophomore. It was to play defense against Jack Marin."
The North Carolina coach then was the late Dean Smith, who guided the Tar Heels from 1961 to 1997. A top player for UNC was Billy Cunningham, who had a long career as a player and coach in the NBA. The first Black player in the ACC would not arrive until 1967, when Charlie Scott played for Smith at UNC.
As a sophomore during the 1964-65 season, Burkholder was a key defender inside for the Gamecocks. His new coach was Frank McGuire, who had taken over for Noe. From New York, McGuire was one of the top coaches of his era.
USC, the No. 8 seed, nearly upset No. 1 seed Duke in the first round of the ACC tournament in 1965 before losing 62-60.
"They were very good. Tall and good," Burkholder said of Duke. "Back then we didn't have the shot clock."
Burkholder averaged 2.6 rebounds and 3.1 points per contest as a sophomore in 19 games for South Carolina in 1964-65, according to basketballreference.com
As a junior, he averaged 2.0 rebounds and 2.1 points per contest in 15 games. Burkholder, as a senior in 1966-67, averaged 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 points per contest in 21 outings. For his college career, Burkholder averaged 3.3 points per game and shot 51.2 percent from the field and 62.1 percent from the foul line.
When USC played at Virginia, members of the family would make the trip to Charlottesville to see him play. "It was a whole different landscape then," Olen Burkholder said. "That was before the schools de-segregated."
On May 3, 1967, Burkholder was drafted in the 13th round by the Baltimore Bullets of the NBA. Burkholder was also selected by Denver of the ABA after his senior year.
But Burkholder turned down the chance to turn pro. He finished up his studies during the 1967-68 academic year and graduated from USC with a degree in engineering. He worked for Eastman Kodak or a subsidiary before retiring in 2000. After 15 years as a consultant for an engineering company, he retired for good in 2015.
"I have no regrets," he said of turning down a chance to tryout for Baltimore.
Burkholder has two adult children and lives with his wife, Louise, near Columbia, S.C. Five of his six siblings live in the Harrisonburg area, with a brother in Oregon.
Lyn Burkholder has had season tickets to USC football and basketball games for years - realizing the college landscape has changed a lot since his era.
"That was a big jump, for sure," he said of going from Broadway to the ACC.
