Editor’s note: We have begun a weekly series called Friday Flashback, as we catch up with local athletes, coaches or administrators from city/county high schools. The 12th installment is on East Rockingham 2012 grad Allison (Michael) Hurst, a tennis standout for the Eagles who then played at Radford.
The junior season for Allison Hurst with the Eagles was a magical one in June 2011.
She not only won a state Group A singles title in tennis, but Hurst was part of the doubles and team state champions for East Rockingham as well that spring.
Hurst teamed up with Sarah Cameron to win the state doubles title for the Eagles.
"She was our number one in singles and number one in doubles," Cameron said. "She was definitely our better player; she carried our team. Her game was solid all-around. I probably preferred the net more than she did but we complemented each other pretty well. She had a killer serve and a killer forehand."
Hurst and Cameron also bonded off the court.
"We had the chemistry you want in a doubles team," said Cameron, who played tennis at West Virginia Wesleyan. "It was fun. It never felt stressful. We had a great friendship off the court and on. That was the first year of the school and a memorable moment. We set the bar high for the future."
Tennis was part of the family for Hurst. Both of her parents, Lisa Derrow and Mark Michael, went to Spotswood and her mother played tennis for the Blazers. Her older brother, Luke Michael, also played tennis at Spotswood.
"I was probably 11 or 12 when I first learned," Allison Hurst, who transferred to East Rock from Spotswood, said this week. "Then I got more serious at the end of my freshman year and then my sophomore year."
She began playing tennis at an early age under the guidance of Rick Etchells, her personal coach and mentor.
"During my time in Harrisonburg, our elite team produced nine collegiate tennis players including Allison," Etchells wrote in a text to the News-Record. "Allie was the original member of that team and I absolutely could never have built (the program) but if not for her. She was the catalyst that brought other kids to the program. So, in essence, she shaped the future of junior in the Valley. That's quite a legacy."
After high school, Hurst had several options.
"I was primarily interested in Radford because of the nursing program," she said. "I was also interested in JMU and got an offer from them (late) but I felt in my heart Radford was where I was supposed to end up. I also looked at a couple of schools in West Virginia, like Bluefield, and also at Longwood (in Farmville) and some other smaller Division I schools. I just always dreamed of playing at Radford."
Her career in tennis with the Highlanders lasted less than two years, but for a good reason.
"I played fall, spring, and fall and then that following spring I was going to be starting the nursing program," she said. "My mind shifted from tennis to what is my next step in life and that was my career. I was very committed to that."
"It was really hard to make that decision," she added. "I left the team to focus on school. Radford has one of the top (nursing) programs and I really needed to concentrate on school."
Hurst received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing at Radford in 2016 and soon after that obtained a Registered Nurse license. She currently works as a nursery/special care nursery nurse at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville. In addition, she is working on a Master's in Nursing as she does the Neonatal Clinical Nurse Specialist (CNS) program through Old Dominion University. Hurst is part of a clinical rotation in that program that began this week.
She was married in 2017 to Dennit Hurst, a graduate of Eastern Montgomery High in southwest Virginia. The couple lives in Elkton with their dog.
Her tennis has been limited of late, though she did play in a tournament with her mother a few years back. But the memories of that magical 2011 season remain.
"Aside from her talent as a tennis player, and much more importantly, Allison is a world-class human being," according to Etchells, now the director of tennis at Creighton Farms in Aldie, Loudoun County. "Her kindness, patience, and willingness to help others helped to pave the way for the growth of junior tennis in the Shenandoah Valley."
