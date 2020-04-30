Editor's note: We have begun a weekly series called Flashback, as we catch up with local athletes, coaches or administrators from city/county high schools. The fourth installment is on Jewel Lehman, a 1983 graduate of EMHS - where she took part in volleyball, cross country, track, and basketball. She was the three-time player of the year in volleyball at what is now EMU in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) and the former head volleyball coach at Division I Campbell and Division III Goshen in Indiana. She is a member of the EMU Athletic Hall of Fame, is a Professor of Kinesiology at Goshen and is married to Deana Baker, a former college teammate.
Jewel Lehman took advantage of a small opportunity and turned that into a major career move.
While working on a Master's Degree in Kinesiology in the early 1990s at James Madison University, she was a volunteer assistant coach with the Dukes' volleyball team.
"I just went to practice at JMU and would shag balls and hang out," said Lehman, who holds several kill records at Division III EMU. "The second year I was there (coach) Mary Harrington got pregnant. Her graduate assistant and I took the team for a few weeks while she was out. We had the team for maybe two weeks; we coached a couple of matches. That really gave me a good opportunity at the Division I level."
And she took advantage of that opportunity - about a year later she was named the head coach at Campbell in rural Buies Creek, North Carolina.
"Frankly, the salary they offered me was unbelievably low. I decided to take it, knowing it was barely enough to live on. But it was a good time," said Lehman, who grew up in Mt. Clinton.
The Camels had little success in volleyball before Lehman took over for the 1994 season. Campbell was 13-19 the previous season and 7-33 in 1992. The coach before her posted a record of 20-52 in those two seasons - but the Camels went 14-15 in the first season under Lehman.
"We were (nearly) .500 that first year and everyone thought it was the best thing ever," said Lehman, part of four straight ODAC title teams at EMU. "I was used to winning all of the time. A record of .500 was mediocre to me at the time."
Lehman faced a career decision after the 1997 season.
CAREER MOVE
When Campbell let go of several veteran coaches, Lehman realized the lack of stability in the coaching profession - especially at the Division I level.
"It really had an impact on me," she said.
She finished her Doctorate degree in Exercise Science from the University of North Carolina-Greensboro in 2003 and the next year returned to coaching volleyball at Goshen, a Mennonite-affiliated college in northern Indiana.
Lehman compiled a record of 62-90 before stepping down in 2009 to once again focus on her academic career. "I didn't feel I was doing a great job at either one," she said Thursday of coaching and teaching in the classroom. "It was a hard decision to make since I was struggling to do both well."
Val Hershberger was teammates with Lehman for one season of volleyball in the 1980s at EMU and both have been in the same academic department for years at Goshen.
A former head coach at Goshen, Hershberger was an assistant under Lehman when the Valley native arrived 16 years ago.
"I've known here for about 40 years," Hershberger said of Lehman. "As a player, she was just a hard worker. Jewel is very much a teacher. She is a tremendous professor; she is always inspiring (students) to be their best."
Volleyball has taken her a long way from her days at Mt. Clinton Elementary and John Wayland Intermediate School.
LATER START
Lehman played just basketball as a freshman at EMHS and didn't start volleyball until her sophomore year on the Junior Varsity squad. It was not until her senior year at EMHS that Lehman was on the varsity squad for volleyball.
"The coach at the time tried me as a setter and I was also hitting," she said of her senior season.
Lehman headed to EMU and was on the volleyball team as a freshman under coach Peggy Kellers. "There were a lot of good hitters on that team," Lehman said of the ODAC champions in 1983.
After being subbed out as a setter on the back row as a freshman, Lehman worked hard on hitting the following summer in the old EMC gymnasium with several top male players. That group included Dennis Wyse, the former baseball coach at EMU; Alan Knight, a veteran softball and volleyball coach at Page County High; and Joel Reinford, a long-time volleyball official who was a court manager at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.
The hard paid off as Lehman became a powerful hitter and led EMU to three more ODAC titles as she was named Player of the Year in 1984, 1985, and 1986.
While in college she also coached JV volleyball at EMHS and also club volleyball in the Harrisonburg area.
She turned those experiences into coaching positions at JMU, Campbell, and Goshen before deciding about 10 years ago to focus once again on her academic career. "I decided at that point I had to choose one," she said.
"Sport and exercise are powerful elements in the human experience and this can bring people together from all over the globe. Amazing examples of this are the Olympic, Special Olympic, and Paralympic Games. It is powerful to see people reaching toward the limits of the human spirit and to witness the camaraderie and friendship of athletes from different countries," she said in a 2014 interview on the Goshen website.
These days she likes to bike and travel - with the pressures of coaching in the past.
"I really enjoyed the opportunity to coach," said Lehman, who was married in 2016. Now she gets to teach a diverse student population at Goshen - an experience that took root with those JMU classes.
Lehman attended graduate classes more than 25 years ago at JMU with Spotswood grad Kirby Dean - a basketball player at EMU soon after Lehman starred at the Park View school. "As great of a player as she was, she was a better person. She was unassuming and genuine and I enjoyed getting to know her," said Dean, Director of Parks & Recreation for Rockingham County. "When I got to EMU, I heard all about her."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.