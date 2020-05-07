Editor’s note: We have begun a weekly series called Friday Flashback, as we catch up with local athletes, coaches or administrators from city/county high schools. The fifth installment is on Richard Bruce, a 1997 graduate of Spotswood and a member of the school's Athletic Hall of Fame. He scored 1,431 points in basketball for the Blazers, played four years at VMI, and now lives in North Carolina.
Richard Bruce, after graduating from VMI in with a degree in Economics and Business, sold men's suits and then medical supplies in the Richmond area.
"I transitioned very well to the business scene," he said.
The Spotswood graduate, in 2003, began splitting time between the Outer Banks and Virginia as he worked in seasonal sales.
In 2007, he took a leap of faith and joined a former VMI teammate in the restaurant business in North Carolina. Nearly 13 years later, Bruce is the co-owner with business partner Top Palmer of Pigman's Bar-B-Que in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina.
"I had never been to the Outer Banks" growing up, Bruce said. "I would come to visit Top, who grew up in Suffolk. I fell in love with the service industry."
The company was founded in 1985 by Bill Shaver - who had a pet pig - and was later sold to a married couple that encountered financial and marital difficulties. Palmer and Bruce took over the business from that couple in 2007. Last year Pigman's won an award as best BBQ and wings in a local contest. "Top and I were in the right place at the right time," Bruce said.
Now the former VMI basketball players are in another battle - trying to withstand the challenges of COVID-19 as restaurants have to practice social distancing. While in the past they have closed for part of the winter in a tourist economy, Pigman's decided to stay open with reduced hours this spring.
"With Bar-B-Q, if you have a good thing you stay with it. You always have to be prepared for the unknown; this is unique," Bruce, 41, said of the pandemic. "This has made us strong (as business partners). We have to play within the rules. We don't want this to defeat us."
That fighting spirit helped lead him from a farm in Rockingham County to Division I basketball in Lexington - after turning down a chance to walk-on at James Madison.
EARLY START WITH HOOPS
As a young boy, Bruce grew up on a turkey farm close to Keezletown that his parents, Rick and Helen, still operate near Camp Overlook. He has two sisters, Beth and Kate, who both played sports at Spotswood. His mother has Italian roots; Bruce gravitated more to the kitchen than farming as a boy.
"Living out in the country, you need to find a sport you can play by yourself," Bruce recalled. "My parents put up a hoop when I was 7 or 8 and that is what I did. I eventually got into organized basketball about a year or two after that. I started to really enjoy it, especially the team aspect of it was really important to me. In my early teens, I started going to Spotswood basketball camp in the summer."
At that time Jim Kramer - who played basketball and baseball at Harrisonburg - was the head boys basketball coach at Spotswood. His assistant was Chad Edwards, now the head coach at Spotswood.
"Coach Kramer and I formed a bond pretty early on," Bruce said. "I remember my mom and dad giving me rides in the summertime to play with the kids (at Spotswood). That is the kind of competition that made us better. After everyone was gone, coach Kramer and I would have a free-throw competition. We would play for a Gatorade, back when Gatorade was in a glass bottle. That made me better. He got me a few times - he was a good shooter. He taught me a lot about playing under pressure."
As an eighth-grader, Bruce played on a Junior Varsity team that lost 17 games in a row at one point. The same season the Spotswood boys varsity won a state title in basketball for the first and only time.
"His freshman year, he was more of a role player for us," Kramer said Thursday.
The next season Bruce averaged 13.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest while making 82 percent of his free throws. "He began to play more of a role that year," Kramer said.
Bruce, as a Spotswood junior, averaged 20.7 points and 6.7 boards per contest as wing guard. One of his teammates was Dirk Taylor - a future football player at Virginia Tech.
"They worked well together," Kramer said.
As a senior, Bruce averaged 23 points per contest, was the Valley District player of the year and was chosen to play in the Virginia High School League All-Star contest.
He left the school as the all-time scoring leader for boys and was among the top five in assists and rebounds. "He was a great kid to coach," Kramer said. "He worked so hard; he would come early and leave late" from workouts.
Early on, Bruce had a goal of playing Division I basketball. "That was my dream, Division I. I just had blinders on. I did everything I possibly could to earn that," he said. While he didn't have the God-given skills of others, Bruce had the will and a strong motor to succeed.
But his Division I options were limited: walk-on with Lefty Driesell, the future Hall of Fame coach who was then at James Madison, or head to VMI in Lexington.
Bruce attended basketball camps at JMU as a teenager and got to know Driesell. "We had a pretty good relationship. That was definitely an option," Bruce said.
But VMI afforded him the chance to play right away. "I liked the style of play. I saw it as an investment for my life when I got out," he noted.
The latter option meant a full athletic scholarship but also the dreaded 6 a.m. wake-up calls at the military school.
ON TO LEXINGTON
Bruce picked VMI, and a fellow Spotswood graduate had a lot to do with that.
Kirby Dean, who played basketball at Spotswood and Eastern Mennonite University, was an assistant coach at VMI at the time and had known Bruce for years.
Those summer games at Spotswood included several alums, including Dean. The coach would even give Bruce rides back home to the family farm after practice sessions. And sometimes Bruce would ride his bike from his home to Spotswood to play hoops.
"Coach Kramer, he was really big on former players coming back to open gym, especially if you played in college," said Dean, who said that helped pass down the tradition to younger players.
Dean followed the career of Bruce, whose Spotswood team lost to Liberty-Bedford in the state title game at the Vines Center at Liberty University in Lynchburg when he was a senior.
"As fate would have it, I end up at VMI," said Dean, now the Parks & Recreation Director for Rockingham County. "We really didn't recruit him till late."
Dean recalls having a conversation about Bruce with Bart Bellairs, then the VMI head coach, and Kenny Brooks, a former VMI assistant. Brooks played at Waynesboro, is the former women's coach at JMU and now holds the same job at Virginia Tech.
After watching Bruce play, Dean told his fellow coaches that the Spotswood graduate would be a solid player in the Southern Conference with VMI. Brooks went to scout Bruce when he was a senior at Spotswood and was also impressed.
"He would be rock solid and would play solid defense," Dean predicted.
And that is what happened. One year after playing in the Valley District, Bruce was on the court for VMI playing against the likes of Wake Forest.
Bruce's scoring average at VMI from 1997 to 2001: 6.1 points per game, 4.9, 9.4, and 8.4. He had at least 17 steals, rebounds and assists all four years and finished with a lifetime average of 7.3 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest. He played in 111 games with 23 starts - one as a freshman against Penn State.
He faced JMU once in his college career, losing to the Dukes at the Convocation Center in Harrisonburg as a senior. "The JMU students were heckling me. It was kind of cool to have that experience," he said.
Among the players he faced in the Southern Conference: Western Carolina's Jarvis Hayes, a future NBA player with Washington. The Keydets also played, during Bruce's career, the University of Florida and future NBA player Mike Miller. He also faced Notre Dame and Troy Murphy, who also went to the NBA.
"They were elite," Bruce noted.
These days, Bruce brushes up with celebrities from different fields. Hurricane season on the Outer Banks brings notable weatherman - Al Roker of NBC and Jim Cantore, a meteorologist with The Weather Channel, have been to Pigman's. So has NFL linebacker Pernell McPhee, who re-signed with the Baltimore Ravens earlier this week.
Bruce's time at VMI has helped him for his latest battle in a state that is big on basketball and Bar-B-Q. Tourists will be allowed back on the Outer Banks on May 16.
"They (still) don't tolerate people who choose to act outside of the proper action of what a Keydet should be," he said of VMI. And that mantra works well today facing state and federal guidelines as a restaurant owner during COVID-19.
