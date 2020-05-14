Editor’s note: We have begun a weekly series called Friday Flashback, as we catch up with local athletes, coaches or administrators from city/county high schools. The sixth installment is on Sarah Cameron, who attended Spotswood as a freshman and then played tennis and girls basketball at East Rockingham for three years. She was part of two state title teams in tennis and two in basketball for the Eagles before graduating in 2013; the Massanutten resident played tennis at Division II West Virginia Wesleyan, and graduated from Marshall in West Virginia earlier this month with a Doctorate in Physical Therapy.
Sarah Cameron was going up for a layup during basketball practice as a junior at East Rockingham when her world changed early in 2012 - and looking back perhaps for the best in a strange way.
"I got hit and kind of collapsed on the floor there. I tore my ACL, MCL, and meniscus," she said Thursday. "So I missed out on the playoffs, which was really tough at the time. It ended up being a blessing in disguise since it turned me to physical therapy."
Cameron sat on the bench as the Eagles won the state title in Richmond when she was a junior.
"It was hard; I am not going to lie. I learned a lot about myself during that time," she said. "I matured and got to appreciate sports in general. A lot of people don't get to play sports to begin with."
Her rehab process that winter put her in touch with Dr. Jeremy Whitmore, the area director for Drayer Physical Therapy. A former wrestler at Turner Ashby, Whitmore has worked with many teenage athletes who have dealt with a season-ending injury.
"It can be a very inspiring thing," Whitmore said of athletes who learn from their injuries. Some of those athletes, of course, handle the injury better than others.
"She was always really positive," Whitmore said of Cameron. "She took it with grace. She had a long road ahead of her."
That road of recovery led back to the basketball court for her senior season - and this time she was on the court in Richmond as the Eagles won another state title.
But a path had been set for Cameron. Her college major was influenced by her time recovering from her injury.
"It's a way to implement coaching into the rehabilitative process. I always wanted to pursue a career in the medical field, and this seemed like a perfect fit," according to Cameron. "Dr. Whitmore did a great job of that. He personalized my rehab and tailored his interventions to target my personal goals."
And the sport she would play in college - tennis - was not the one she focused on to start her freshman year at Spotswood. As a sophomore at East Rockingham after transferring, Cameron joined the Eagles' tennis program.
"Coming from Spotswood, (that tennis foundation) was going to serve her well," said Cross Keys resident and Spotswood graduate Alissa Beam, her former tennis coach at East Rockingham.
Heading to West Virginia Wesleyan in Buckhannon was a homecoming for Cameron. She was born there and was an infant when her family moved to Rockingham County.
Her father, Larry, was commuting on a daily basis for several months from West Virginia to his job at R.R. Donnelley (now LSC Communications), so eventually the family moved here. Both of her parents went to West Virginia Tech; her mother, Kim, works for the Virginia Department of Transportation.
But giving up basketball in college was not easy.
"It was incredibly difficult because I had played basketball since I was 7 or 8," she said. "I never envisioned myself playing tennis (in college). I really fell in love with it. I knew it was a lifetime sport. Being injury-prone, I wanted to preserve my body. I am really glad I took the path I did."
She was a top-six singles player at West Virginia Wesleyan and graduated in December 2016 with a degree in biology.
A few months later, Cameron began a three-year program at Marshall and she was able to live with her grandparents during that time.
Being surrounded by a support network is nothing new.
Cameron began playing organized basketball at around the age of 7 or 8 with the East Rockingham Sports Club. "It left a big footprint on the Valley, even today," she said of that program.
One of her early coaches was Butch Williams with the ERSC.
"Sarah played guard at an early age," Williams said this week. "She did not have the height yet; she grew to her dad's height. That really helped her in her high school career; she was able to play guard at that height. She has always been a hard worker."
Tennis came later - after her freshman basketball season at Spotswood. "I would see them outside at Spotswood. I thought that looks fun. I kind of showed up and Bob and Linda Failes taught me how to play," she said of the long-time area coaches.
At East Rockingham, she was part of a team that won a state title in tennis and she also won a doubles state title in 2011. Her doubles partner was Allison (Michael) Hurst, who went on to play tennis at Radford University.
Cameron was recruited by Bridgewater College for basketball and also considered other Division II schools in West Virginia. But she headed to West Virginia Wesleyan on a partial athletic and academic scholarship and was a key four-year player.
Her next challenge comes this summer as she enters a full-time job in the medical profession in perhaps the most stressful time in generations. She will be a physical therapist in Orthopedic Services of Sentara.
Cameron will not work directly with COVID-19 patients but is aware the pandemic is touching many areas of the medical profession.
"It is insane when things like this happen," she said. "People are being pulled into different positions that they would not normally serve. It is necessary to do whatever is needed to make the process work."
She learned that years ago after overcoming a basketball injury.
