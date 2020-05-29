Editor’s note: We have begun a weekly series called Friday Flashback, as we catch up with local athletes, coaches or administrators from city/county high schools. The eighth installment is a look at the 1967-68 boys basketball team at Turner Ashby, which won the state AA title.
On Jan. 6, 1968, Turner Ashby made the short drive to Harrisonburg and lost by a wide margin to the Blue Streaks.
“I do remember that loss. My best friend, Charlie Thomas, played for Harrisonburg,” Ron Burgess, then a TA senior standout, said this week. “We just didn’t show up. Once Harrisonburg beat us, that smacked us in the face.”
And that wake-up call would be the last time TA suffered a defeat that season — the Knights won their last 16 games with the finale coming in a dominating performance on the campus of Virginia Tech.
In the AA state title basketball game, the Knights crushed Matoaca 94-63 before a packed Coliseum crowd on March 9, 1968, as Burgess scored 30 points with 11 rebounds, Roy Keller had 22 points and 14 boards, and Larry Erbaugh added 14 points.
“Those three were the standouts,” Randy Glick, a reserve on that team, told the Daily News-Record this week.
TA made 24-of-32 free throws in the title game while Matoaca of Chesterfield was 5-of-13. Burgess connected on 11-of-17 shots from the field, Keller was 10-of-17 and Erbaugh made all eight of his free throws. The Knights had defeated Castlewood 82-69 in the state semifinals, also in Blacksburg.
“I feel great,” Pence told the News-Record after the state-title victory. “The boys knew why they came here. They wanted the championship and dedicated themselves to that task.”
“It was an unreal year,” Erbaugh told Curio magazine 20 years later. “And I don’t mean that as a hip term. It was an unrealistic (academic) year. The football team lost one game. The basketball team lost one game. The track team was undefeated, and the baseball team was (12-1). It was like a fairy tale.”
TA ended the year 23-1 and outscored its opponents by an average of 80.4 to 58.6 points per contest under Pence and assistant Delmer Botkin — a future principal at the school. The Knights scored at least 90 points in a game seven times and had a season-high 108 in the third game of the season against Warren County.
“We had depth; we were deep. That is what made our team,” said Gary Heatwole, a guard on the team who now lives in Florida.
“We practiced rebounding and getting the ball out on the fast break,” noted Glick, who retired in 2018 after more than 45 years with Shenandoah Valley Electric.
An all-district player, Burgess was one of the first African-Americans to attend TA — which opened in 1956.
“There were only four black kids at TA. Once I began playing sports, people accepted me,” Burgess said from his home near Philadelphia.
“He was just a super athlete,” Pence said this week of Burgess. “He played all four sports.”
The Knights were led in scoring that season by co-captain Burgess (22.5 points per game), Keller (18.8), co-captain Larry Erbaugh (10.0) and Dave Miller (9.7).
Other members of the team were Jodie Wampler (5.6), Pete Dellinger (5.2), Gary Heatwole (4.7), Jim Kagey (2.6), Dennis Forren (1.7), Wayne Lambert (1.6), Glick (0.6), Vern Michael (0.5) and Steve Wampler (0.1).
Eight different players scored at least 10 points in one game — including Dellinger (21), Jodie Wampler (15), Heatwole (11) and Lambert (10).
“Everyone pretty much contributed,” Glick said.
In the state title game, TA led 26-13 after the first quarter and 44-29 at halftime as many fans made the drive from Dayton and Bridgewater for the finale.
Keller ended his career with 1,056 points — the second-highest in school history at the time — while Burgess had 1,160.
Burgess played basketball at Wilmington College in Delaware and from 1977 to 2014 was the men’s coach at Delaware Technical Community College, he said this week. He also doubled as the athletic director for more than 20 years before retiring six years ago. Burgess said he attended Lucy Simms in Harrisonburg as a freshman then played varsity basketball his last three years at TA.
Heatwole played baseball at what is now Eastern Mennonite University, tried his hand at baseball umpiring, and then became a tennis professional in Ormond Beach, Florida. He once was the umpire of a spring training game in Florida and his crew got involved in an argument with Earl Weaver, then the manager of the Baltimore Orioles.
In an article in Curio magazine in 1988, writer Jim Richardson was able to track down some of the other players from the title team. He also noted the memorable season came as the nation was dealing with the Vietnam War thousands of miles from Dayton.
“The whole area was sports crazy,” Steve Wampler told Curio. “Maybe it was a way to ignore some of the problems in the world.”
Steve Wampler, an excellent student, appeared on “Klassroom Kwiz” on local TV and became a professor of computer science at Northern Arizona University. “He was a pretty intelligent kid,” Pence said this week.
Also a standout baseball player, Jodi Wampler pitched at George Washington University, got a degree in physical education, and returned to the Valley to get a master’s degree from James Madison University.
Keller played basketball at EMU and became a teacher TA; Kagey graduated from Randolph-Macon, got his master’s from Virginia Tech, and became a partner in a law firm near Atlanta.
Erbaugh was a pitcher at the University of South Carolina under Coach Bobby Richardson, a second baseman for the powerhouse New York Yankees from 1955-66. After earning a degree in math, Erbaugh returned to the area to work for Rockingham Redi-Mix as he supervised cement mixers, according to Curio.
As for Pence, he was the head coach through the 1979-80 season and posted a mark of 276-117 for a winning percentage of 70.
It would take 35 years before a TA boys basketball team won another region title — that 2002-03 team lost in the state quarterfinals to Greensville County.
On the same day TA won the title at AA, Harrisonburg — playing in Division 1B — lost in the next game at Virginia Tech in another state-title contest in 1968 as a basket by Thomas was ruled after the buzzer. “One of the few times we pulled for each other,” Pence said.
TA had a 50th-anniversary event in Bridgewater two years ago for the only boys hoops team from the school to win a state crown.
“Once in a lifetime, that combination of players,” Glick said of the 1968 squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.