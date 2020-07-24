Editor’s note: Here is the latest installment of Friday Flashback, this week looking at 1976 Turner Ashby graduate Jean Willi — named to the school’s athletic Hall of Fame in 2009.
There were no organized basketball leagues for girls in Rockingham County in the 1970s, so Jean Willi practiced on an indoor court in the barn owned by her father.
“Me and the neighborhood boys would shoot hoops. That was kind of it,” recalls Willi, who grew up near the intersection of Rt. 33 and Garber’s Church Road with two brothers, two stepbrothers and one stepsister.
Those practice sessions carried Willi a long way — first as a four-year starter in basketball at Turner Ashby and then 361 career wins as the women’s coach at Bridgewater College.
“She is one of the most loyal people I have met in my life, hand’s down,” said Jen Posey, one of her former players with the Eagles.
But before becoming a coach, Willi led the Knights in scoring three times, was the girls track MVP as a senior, and played golf on what was then a boys’ sport at TA.
Willi, who transferred to BC after her freshman year at then Madison College, played basketball for coaching legend Laura Mapp with the Eagles. She also played volleyball and lacrosse at BC — two sports TA didn’t have when she was there.
“She was a very good athlete and was also competitive,” said Mary Frances Heishman, the former lacrosse coach at BC. “She would work hard but was also fun to be around. After I saw her athletic ability (in basketball), I probably reeled her into lacrosse.”
Later, Willi was an assistant lacrosse coach for the Eagles under Heishman. “Then I went back to Virginia to get my doctorate degree, so she took over as head coach. When I came back we switched roles. I was her assistant; I was doing volleyball as well at the time,” noted Heishman, a fellow TA graduate who still lives in Rockingham County.
Willi had 264 rebounds as a senior in 1979-80 — the second-best mark in school history — and helped the Eagles when a state title that season. Then that spring she was part of the BC lacrosse team that was fourth in the nation in 1980.
While she excelled in several sports, Willi found her niche as a coach. She worked at the high-school level a few years in the area before heading back to Bridgewater.
After 11 years as an assistant under Mapp — who won 484 games from 1961 to 1996 — Willi became the head coach for the Eagles in 1996-97; her first squad was 22-6 and earned an NCAA berth for the first time in school history.
She would win two regular-season titles in the ODAC, two tournament championships, and guide BC to a total of five NCAA appearances.
At least two of her former BC players are now basketball coaches in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
Posey, a former standout at Luray High when she was known as Jen Logan, is preparing for her third season as the head coach at rival Eastern Mennonite. Allison Nichols, the former head coach at Randolph, is now an associate head coach at Roanoke.
While at Luray, Posey was very interested in Guilford and saw that school play a homecoming football game at Bridgewater.
“I set foot in the gym and coach Willi recognized me and started talking to me,” Posey said. “During the recruiting process she built a relationship with me and my family. Playing for her for four years was awesome. I had really high expectations and she exceeded them. She was a super-competitive coach.”
When sports shut down in March, Willi remembered that Posey was concerned about germs. “She texted me right away,” said Posey, a 2012 BC graduate. “I am almost 10 years removed from playing there.”
Nichols played at Brookville High in Lynchburg before coming to BC — after looking at other ODAC schools.
“I always felt super comfortable with coach Willi,” said Nichols, who played for the Eagles from 2000-04. “She was so easy to talk to. I wanted to play for a coach I wanted to be around. Coach Willi was certainly one of those people. I have actually gotten so much closer to her since I graduated. Coaching has had a lot to do with that. Everything at Bridgewater was super structured (at practice). I never felt we were out there wasting time.”
Willi retired in 2017 with a record of 361-179 after she was also the school’s Associate Director of Athletics and the Senior Women’s Administrator. She was the interim athletic director at Hollins in Roanoke for a few months through 2018.
This past season, BC recorded the 1,000th victory in school history in women’s basketball. At the time, only two other women’s programs were known to have reached that mark, according to BC athletics. Willi was involved in 594 of those wins as a player, assistant coach and head coach.
“It is just really special,” Willi said of that tradition. “I don’t think people are staying in the business that long anymore. The turnover in kids is even more with transfers. Even at Division III, it happens.”
“She has always been a wonderful resource for me, but more importantly a friend and a mentor,” Nichols said. “I graduated some 15 years ago and still communicate on a bi-weekly basis. That is something that sets her apart. And I know it is not just me.”
