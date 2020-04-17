Editor's note: We have begun a weekly series called Friday Flashback, as we catch up with local athletes, coaches or administrators from city/county high schools. The second installment is on Kathy Bocock, a 1979 graduate of Turner Ashby, a three-sport star for the Knights and a member of the school's athletic Hall of Fame. She is now the head softball coach at Division I Elon in North Carolina and lives in Greensboro.
Kathy Bocock had been coaching both softball and women's basketball at Averett College for years when she was asked which sport she preferred by an administrator.
"It depends on the day," the Turner Ashby graduate recalled, saying if it was cold she would rather be inside and if it was nice she preferred outdoors. "I was joking with them."
Perhaps Averett was not.
About a year later, in 2007, the Division III school in Danville decided they preferred one coach each for the two sports. "I think they wanted the softball coach to be part-time. They decided to let me go," noted Bocock.
But Bocock certainly landed on her feet - she just finished her ninth season as the head softball coach at Division I Elon in North Carolina. After giving private softball lessons for several years in Greensboro, she began as a volunteer assistant in 2008 at Elon, was the interim coach in 2012 and helped the program switch from the Southern Conference to the Colonial Athletic Association.
"Coach Bo, she is definitely a Bocock. Her personality is awesome," said Ally Repko, a Broadway graduate and a junior third baseman for Elon. "She has a ton of love for the game and she loves us as individuals. Her love for the game ... she has so much passion for it. What makes her stand out is she cares for us. She makes sure our future is in good shape."
Bocock led Elon to the CAA tournament title game in 2019 in Harrisonburg and knocked off nationally-ranked JMU during regular-season play. As an assistant in 2010, she helped Elon reach the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history. Three years later she guided Elon to an upset win over Georgia, ranked No. 8 in the country.
"She sets a great example for us every day," said TA product Carley Davis, a freshman catcher this past season for the Phoenix. "She has a plan. She lets us know what we need to do to win."
FAMILY TIES
Bocock is part of a family that may as well been TA athletic royalty in the 1970s and 1980s.
She is one of six siblings and all three of her brothers - Mike, Tom, and Tim - played baseball for the Knights. Mike is a member of the Valley Baseball League Hall of Fame as a manager who has won a pennant with four different teams. Tom played shortstop at JMU and mostly infield in the minor leagues for the St. Louis Cardinals for three seasons. And Tim was a long-time standout for the Bridgewater Reds in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
Mike Bocock was a member of the TA state champs in baseball in 1974 and Tom and Tim were on the team in 1975 when the Knights won another crown. Tom's son, Brian, helped TA to the state title in baseball in 2002 and played in the big leagues with San Francisco and Philadelphia.
And all three of the Bocock girls, including Debbie and Susie, played at least one varsity sport at TA.
The varsity softball program at TA began in 1977 under coach Nancy Showalter when Kathy Bocock was a sophomore. Kathy and Debbie Bocock were part of the 1978 team under Showalter than won the Valley District title.
As a senior in 1979, Kathy Bocock hit .522 with 33 RBIs in 69 at-bats for coach Wayne Hepler as the Knights won the district title and were 17-2. Bocock was the team MVP while her younger sister, Susie, won the Gold Glove award for TA.
Bocock graduated from TA just a few years after Title IX took its place to guarantee equal access for female athletes.
But Bocock said equal opportunity was never a problem in her home growing up in Dayton. "My mom and dad (now deceased) didn't raise us any different," she said. "What the boys got we (girls) got."
She also credits the coaches she had at TA, including former basketball coach Bob Scott, volleyball coach Jimmy Morris, Hepler and Showalter.
"I had some great role models" as coaches, said Bocock, a guard in hoops.
As a senior, the Elon coach had a big game in basketball as the Knights lost in the state semifinals to Blacksburg at JMU.
"She was like a coach on the floor," said Scott, who was a long-time educator in Rockingham County. "A good shooter and very, very, very competitive. She was a wonderful girl to coach. She just had a good feel for the game."
HEADED SOUTH
After high school, Bocock attended Blue Ridge Community College and then was the Co-Female Athlete of the Year at junior college Ferrum in 1982-83. She was the captain of the basketball team for two years and, after a year on the basketball team at Radford, returned to Ferrum (then as a four-year school) and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Recreation and Leisure Studies from Ferrum in 1986.
Bocock, while at Averett, was the Senior Women's Administrator as she guided female equality in the athletics department and also advised the Student Athletic Committee. She was at Averett from 1993-2007 and was the Dixie Conference coach of the year in 1995.
She is a former member of the National Association of Collegiate Women Athletics Administrators and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association. Bocock is a member of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association and was with the Women's Basketball Coaches Association.
Among some of the peers she consults with are ex-JMU softball coach Mickey Dean, a former Elon baseball pitcher from Elkton who is now the head coach at Auburn, and Kathy Riley, the long-time coach at Longwood University in Farmville. Bocock also has a good relationship with Loren LaPorte, the head softball coach at JMU, and the TA graduate was part of the Dukes' camp last summer in Harrisonburg.
Bocock has taken two of her Elon teams to Japan, the most recently last fall as the Phoenix faced two university teams there during a 10-day trip. Bocock also took an Elon squad in 2015 - the first time she had been outside of the United States. She raves about the intensity of practices in Japan and how well her team was treated.
One of the biggest challenges of Bocock's coaching career came just last month when she had to tell her Elon team that the season was canceled due to the pandemic. Elon was 11-11 overall and was supposed to host JMU for a three-game series in early May.
"I think all of the girls handled it very well," she said. "Right now they are doing a great job with online classes. I have been doing this for a long time: you try to keep things in perspective. I am a very upbeat person. I try to focus on the positive. The positive is we are all going to get through this. I have a niece who is a nurse; (social distancing) is saving lives."
