BROADWAY — Most coaches are just happy if they’re able to find one.
But when the rare opportunity to have two top-notch arms arrives, it’s something every team dreams of when it comes to high school softball.
Senior Kaitlyn Fletcher and freshman Taelor Ware combined to give up just two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four batters as Spotswood opened the 2021 softball season with an impressive 3-2 Valley District road win over Broadway on Tuesday in front of a solid crowd at BHS.
“[Fletcher] and Taelor are both amazing pitchers,” Trailblazers third-year coach Brooke Hensley said of her pitching duo. “They both offer a little bit different skill sets. If a team starts getting on one, we can switch to the other. It’s nice to have that flexibility. They can both play any position on the field. Just having that ability to flex them in and out is amazing.”
After falling behind early off an RBI grounder from Serenity King that gave the Gobblers a 1-0 lead, Spotswood responded with a three-run fifth.
Ware actually evened the game up with an RBI double to the left-field fence and Fletcher gave the Trailblazers the lead with a sac fly. Two batters later, Cierra Rodriguez’s single gave Spotswood a 3-1 lead.
Broadway got a run back in the sixth after an error in the outfield by the Trailblazers combined with some miscommunication, but Ware got Keely Spencer to pop up to the shortstop to end the inning as the Gobblers left the bases loaded and squandered their last legitimate shot at a comeback.
“It was a huge win,” Ware said. “We were preparing for that all week. We wanted to go hard. I feel like that’s what we did. We never let up. Our defense was on it and we got enough runs to win.”
Fletcher got the start in the circle for Spotswood, tossing four innings and giving up one run on three hits and a walk while striking out one batter.
“I knew that with only two or three seniors, I was going to have to step up a lot and be a leader,” Fletcher said. “I’ve just been working a lot throughout the offseason to make sure I could take that leadership role.”
Ware then came in in relief and gave up two hits and a trio of walks, along with a run, across three innings while striking out three Gobblers.
“The key is just really staying together, no matter what,” said Ware, who also had a double and an RBI. “We lost a lot of players, but we have to learn through that and come together. We have to be like a family.”
Fletcher was also 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI while Brooke Morris was 3-for-4 with a run scored and a stole base. Emerson Adkins also scored a run for the Trailblazers (1-0) while Rodriguez had an RBI.
“It was a really big win,” Fletcher said. “We knew we had to bring our ‘A’ game because they were preparing for us, just like we were preparing for them. We don’t beat them a lot, so it was a big win for us.”
For the Gobblers (0-1), Grace Fravel pitched three innings and gave up two hits and four walks while striking out two. Anna Carter allowed four hits, a walk and three runs over the final four innings while striking out two.
At the plate for Broadway, Aliza Lokey was 1-for-4, King had an RBI, Fravel was 1-for-4 with a stolen base, Savannah Fox had a hit and Jacklyn Williams had an impressive 2-for-2 performance with another run scored.
“It’s huge,” Hensley said. “[The district championship] is up for grabs this year. It’s been two years since anyone has played and a lot has changed over the past two years. We just came out here and wanted to make a statement. That’s what it’s all about. We’re ready to show what we can do.”
