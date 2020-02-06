Crisp, herbal aromas of freshly trimmed flowers greet you upon entering the store. Delicately sweet, the wafting smell evokes the warm feeling of a spring day for each customer at Sparrow’s Flowers.
Owner Amanda Tutwiler stumbled upon her fascination with flower arrangements while working a random job at a grocery store flower counter. As an art graduate, the beauty of flowers had always captured her eye aesthetically, but she found that combining colors and shapes of bouquets came naturally to her.
“It was Valentine’s Day, and they just threw a bunch of flowers at me and told me to make something to see what I could do, and apparently I already knew how to do it,” Tutwiler said.
Taking her newfound abilities, Tutwiler dreamed up Sparrow’s Flowers, a place for plant lovers and flower fans alike. Prefacing the establishment of her retail location, Tutwiler first started out creating floral arrangements from a space in Spitzer Art Center.
She eventually took a step toward making her dreams a reality by offering services at a storefront on East Market Street, which opened in June 2017. After two years, Tutwiler decided to pick up the shop and move in early December due to the landowner putting the space back on the market and road construction’s impact on business.
New to the corner of Main and Elizabeth streets, Sparrow’s Flowers has found a home in its shop that offers floral designs, household plants and botanical-themed home goods. Tonight from 5 to 8 p.m., the store is celebrating an open house to extend a welcome to its neighbors and showcase the new displays and products on site.
Inside the store, bookshelves lined with both whimsical and ornate nature-inspired knick-knacks fill a room otherwise spilling over with all varieties of flowers — living, painted and dried. Behind the counter, former Spitzer artists continue to practice their craft in a shared studio space.
Since dedicating her livelihood to flowers under the name Sparrow’s, Tutwiler has developed a signature style of organically composing arrangements that complement the creative spirit she pursued as a painter and supporting fellow local artists and creators.
From May to mid-October, the shop uses local flowers from Mary Jo’s Flowers and Thistle Haven. Sparrow’s also works alongside fellow downtown businesses, such as Heritage Cafe and Bakery, to provide them flowers for their cakes. In the near future, Tutwiler plans to offer seasonal classes on skills such as constructing wreaths and crowns from flowers at Heritage.
Kathy Whitten has been a customer at Sparrow’s Flowers for years and said the shop is a treasure trove of beauty and magic that adds to the artistic landscape of downtown thanks to Tutwiler’s creative vision.
“There’s just something wild and free about Sparrow’s. It’s a perfect name,” Whitten said. “They want to be sure that it feels like you, even though they have their style. I love that. It’s very personal. It feels like you matter as a customer.”
Kari Carpenter is the founder of The Plant House, an e-commerce houseplant retail site, where Carpenter began selling botanicals grown from her home last summer. Once Tutwiler moved into the new space on Main Street, she decided to take advantage of the street-facing window’s gracious trickle of sunlight and reached out to Carpenter to vendor and maintain plants in the shop.
Carpenter still runs most of her business in-home but said she enjoys meeting clients in person and working alongside Tutwiler, who eagerly shares her world of flowers with others.
“Her first love is the flowers,” Carpenter said. “Amanda is genuine, and she is in it for her passion of arranging and for working with flowers and also reaching people and making connections with people. I think that she is sincere and just friendly and very, very easy to work with.”
In addition to orders of intricately and abstractly curated flowers, Carpenter said Tutwiler’s perspective and perception of natural beauty translates into an inviting space where those without a green thumb can still find hidden gems perfect for gift-giving.
“She has an artful way of seeing things and a natural way of seeing things when she puts arrangements together. They're just stunning,” Carpenter said. “She has a really neat eye for the other things that she carries in her shop, the gift items and the books that she has. You can find an unusual variety of things that I’ve not seen anywhere else in.”
At the grand opening celebration this evening, snacks and drinks will accompany visitors as Carpenter brings in an additional collection of plants in the shop and door prizes are offered. Sparrow’s is giving away a $25 gift certificate, and The Plant House will draw the winner of a Mexican flowering fern, a rare find for even seasoned green thumbs.
Complementing the curated offerings of dried and vibrant plants will also be art from Torie Topor, who crafts painted carvings from repurposed skateboards. Residents in the back studio space, Denise Kanter Allen and Elise Lintelman, will also have their paintings on display.
“It's just maybe showing people like a beauty in a different kind of sense,” Tutwiler said. “I really like making them, I like being with the flowers, I like being able to make something that's already grown and pretty by itself.”
