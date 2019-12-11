A Florida man accused of breaking into a Mennonite family's home in an attempt to kidnap their children pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg.
Frank Jesse Amnott, 31, of Pensacola, Fla., pleaded guilty to conspiracy to kidnap five children, felony conspiracy to kill witnesses and felony brandishing a firearm during and in relation to crimes of violence.
Amnott faces up to life in prison. Sentencing is set for May 26, but will likely be delayed as he waits for his co-defendants’ cases to wrap up.
“Although the facts of this case read like the script of a bad horror movie, the defendants’ murderous plot was real and it posed a grave risk to their intended victims,” U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen said in a statement.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh told Judge Elizabeth Dillon that the case started in 2014 when Amnott, and his wife, Jennifer Amnott, met Valerie Hayes while the three lived in Florida.
Kavanaugh said the Amnotts tried to have children but had multiple miscarriages.
Hayes, he said, told the Amnotts she worked for the federal government and could help them adopt a child. He said Amnott didn’t actually work for the government.
Kavanaugh said the Amnotts tried to adopt several times but all attempts failed.
In 2018, he said, the Amnotts received a call from Hayes, who was living with her boyfriend, Gary Reburn, in Maryland at the time.
She told them that two separate Mennonite families living in the Dayton area kidnapped her three children, Kavanaugh said. Her children were never kidnapped.
Hayes enlisted the Amnotts to help get them back, he said. The trio, along with Hayes’ boyfriend, concocted a plan to drive to Dayton, kill the parents and take the children.
Frank Amnott, Hayes and her boyfriend made several trips to Dayton to scout out the house. Jennifer Amnott stayed in Maryland to watch Hayes’ children.
They revised their plan multiple times.
On July 29, they carried out their plan when they went to a home on Waggys Creek Road west of Dayton. They planned to hit another home if the first was successful.
Hayes, who was wearing stolen Mennonite clothing, approached the door. Frank Amnott and the boyfriend were standing behind her. All three had firearms, according to the statement.
When the door opened, the trio barged in and began to carry out the abduction of the children and execution of the adults, according to the statement. One of the adults grabbed a cordless phone, ran out of the house and hid in a cornfield. The adult then called 911.
A deputy arrived within minutes.
Upon arrival, Hayes was outside. Still wearing Mennonite clothing, she told the deputy she was a neighbor and that a man with a gun was still inside the home, according to the statement.
The deputy found Amnott holding a victim at gunpoint. Amnott dropped the weapon when ordered by the deputy and was arrested. Amnott was charged in Rockingham County, but those charges were dropped when the FBI charged him in May.
Hayes and her boyfriend escaped. Kavanaugh said the three suspects fled to the United Kingdom and are awaiting extradition to the United States.
It’s unclear when they will return to Harrisonburg for prosecution.
As part of a plea agreement, Amnott plans to testify against the trio.
Until then, Amnott is being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange.
