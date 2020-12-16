At the first sight of snow, some Valley residents rush to grab sleds or mugs of steaming cocoa, but Ryan Sodikoff knew he’d soon be clambering into his 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser to transport health care workers to and fro home and work.
Since the 1980s, a flurry of snowflakes dotting the Valley has signaled the start of Operation Snowball, a volunteer-based program for Sentara RMH Medical Center employees to get free rides when wintry weather threatens safe driving conditions.
Sodikoff, general manager of Steven Toyota, has volunteered with the program for more than a decade and offers his sport utility vehicle with full-time four-wheel drive any hour of any day when snow begins to fall. On Wednesday, calls began rolling in before noon for ride requests, and he didn’t expect to be done until after 3 a.m. so a staffer could cap a 12-hour shift home in his own bed.
“He was prepared to spend the night at the hospital, wherever he could, so he was ecstatic to get to go home,” Sodikoff said. “He didn't know what he was going to do otherwise, and an emergency room nurse shouldn't be in a position like that these days.”
Between 4 to 8 inches were forecast for Wednesday as the biggest winter storm to hit the Valley since January 2016 rolled in, but the snow and sleet mix accumulated to nearly 5 inches as of the evening.
Gov. Ralph Northam issued a state of emergency due to winter weather in the morning hours of Wednesday as sleet, freezing rain and snow blew across the state, but the snow-draped landscape was a welcome relief for several families across Harrisonburg.
When Sylvia Godshall, 7, woke up to snow, she immediately piled on five layers of socks and took to the backyard with her sisters.
“We were jumping on our trampoline with the snow on it,” she said. “It felt good on our feet.”
A few blocks down, Katy Napotnik watched from the porch as her two children and a neighboring friend dashed out the door with sleds in tow. After riding and rolling down a hill at the end of the street until their fingers and toes were frozen, the kids trotted inside to enjoy hot cocoa and work through the family’s list of holiday films.
Napotnik said the weather offered reprieve from pandemic stress.
“It’s nice to have a reason to stay at home that’s not COVID,” she said.
Public schools took a break from virtual classes and called a snow day for students, but universities remained operational as collegiate peers wrapped up finals week.
James Madison University senior Jordan Folk invited two friends from Lynchburg to town on Tuesday to enjoy the snow Wednesday. Before locking herself indoors to begin cracking down on exams, Folk walked over to Magpie Diner to enjoy some cracked eggs and pear French toast.
Folk said her end of semester celebration with friends included playing in the snow before snuggling inside for wintry movies and toasty drinks.
“It’s very refreshing. The snow makes the winter worth it,” she said.
Several downtown businesses made the call to close shop on Tuesday night and welcomed the fresh carpet of snow piling on the stoop, but some local eateries and retailers took advantage of the quiet block and kept the lights on to draw in the few neighbors roaming the winter wonderland outside.
Broad Porch Coffee Co. was the sole business operational inside Agora Downtown Market, and an hour before opening, Adam Finnigan was shoveling the blanket of snow off the sidewalk, ready to continue Finnigan's Cove’s more than decade-long streak of remaining open despite the wintry weather.
“I can’t remember the last time we closed for snow. It’s been 15 years, at least,” Finnigan said. “It means we got a lot of other restaurants closed, and we’ll be here to serve up food and drink. … We have enough foot traffic from people who live downtown.”
A few doors down in the Shenandoah Bicycle Co. parking lot, Jack Gavin and Luke Martin were not ready to let a day of work at the shop keep them from the fun outside. Grabbing an electric mountain bike from the test-ride rack, a trash can lid and a cutout bike inner tube, Gavin and Martin turned work into play with a homemade pull sled.
“We got called into work today, fortunately and unfortunately,” Martin said before jumping into the trash can lid for a spin around the snowy parking lot. “Making the best of a slow workday.”
