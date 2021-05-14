PENN LAIRD — Hanging above the doorway as a gentle reminder each time they go to gym class or attend another sporting event, one particular banner in the Spotswood gymnasium has provided a spark for the girls tennis team.
For a school with a storied tradition in a large number of sports — boys and girls basketball, cross country, boys and girls soccer are among them — it's the girls tennis program that has put together the most impressive resume of them all.
“It’s arguably the most successful sports program in Spotswood history," said Chad Edwards, a Trailblazers alum and veteran coach of boys basketball.
The girls tennis banner inside the SHS gym is filled to the point where the school may need a second one as the program continues to rack up championships.
Since 1986, Spotswood has won 18 district titles, four regional crowns and brought home the Group AA state championship over Radford in 1987.
All of these accolades can be attributed to Linda Failes, a longtime golf and girls tennis coach at the school, along with her husband, Bob, who served as an assistant alongside her and also spent time as the boys tennis coach for the Trailblazers.
"The Failes are a fixture in our community with tennis," Edwards said. "When I was in school here, they were winning state championships. … They mean a lot."
Coincidentally, it's the hoops junkie Edwards that is leading the Spotswood girls tennis program this season. He is aided by Rod Branner, a former state champion in singles and doubles at Harrisonburg and his wife, Betsy, who played collegiately at Virginia Intermont College in Bristol. It turns out the trio has done well.
“We have a new coaching staff this year and we’re putting in the work," said Abby Branner, who is No. 3 on the Trailblazers ladder and the daughter of Rod and Betsy. "We practice six days a week, two hours a day. I think the way we’re grinding and keeping up with it is allowing us to focus on the matches.”
The focus Spotswood has shown during its perfect regular season is pretty remarkable. Entering Friday's match against Broadway, the Trailblazers had lost just one individual match all season, winning all others by a score of 9-0.
“We’ve really challenged them to go one day at a time and not get too far ahead of ourselves," Edwards said. "The biggest thing is just appreciating this season. Having lost the entirety of last season really hurt the girls. I think there’s an appreciation and an understanding that we should cherish every single day. … That really resonated with our team and I think that’s why we’ve played so well."
While every spring sports program is happy to be back after the loss of the 2020 season due to COVID-19, it hits deeper for a Spotswood program that made a surprise run to the Virginia High School League Class 3 quarterfinals in 2019. That team eventually fell 5-2 to Region 3D champion Abingdon on the road.
“We had a successful season two years ago and it motivated us to do a lot of work in preparation for this season," Abby Branner said. "We’re just, mentally, ready to go. We knew we had to come out strong this year and make a statement.”
It's a family affair for the Trailblazers this season as Chad's daughter, Grace, is No. 4 on the ladder behind Branner. Meg Dunaway, meanwhile, sits atop the ladder after a strong freshman debut two years ago and Madison Cooley is at No. 2. Rounding out the top six for Spotswood is Raygan Wade and Madison Knight. Rennie Shaffer also serves as Wade's partner for the No. 3 doubles match.
“We always try to focus on bettering ourselves each match, not necessarily beating our opponent," Grace Edwards said. "If we’re doing better each time we play, that’s going to keep us as successful as we want to be. We’re trying to go as far as we can for as long as we can. Our coaches tell us to focus on the next game at hand and just not get too caught up on going too far right now."
For a team that has faced little resistance from its Valley District opponents this season, finding competition within its own program was a key component.
“The challenges we do at practice revolve around the fact that our biggest opponent is our own team," Abby Branner said. "We’re all really good and we all push each other to be better. It’s good to challenge each other each day.”
It's not all just hard-nosed competition between the teammates, though, as the group shares a goofy camaraderie they say allows them to stay relaxed.
“We’re really serious and focused when we need to be, but also know how to stay relaxed when it’s needed," Dunaway said. "We come in and practice and work hard, but we still have fun along the way on bus rides and stuff.”
For the Trailblazers, simply being better than their opponent isn't what got them this far. According to the players, their success goes much deeper than that.
"The most important thing is — our coaches have preached this over and over — it’s not just being more skillful than the opponent, but also having more mental toughness," Cooley said. "You have to not only outlast them, but be the best you can be. It doesn’t matter who your opponent is.”
Chad Edwards credited the players for the success after having their season lost a year ago. That was a season Spotswood may have found itself back in the state tournament if it continued to build off the success from the year before.
“For me, the credit goes to the girls," Chad Edwards said. "They’ve invested a lot of time — not only this year but all during COVID. Tennis was an activity they could still do and our girls should be praised for the amount of time they’ve invested in it. The proof is in the pudding thus far with how we’ve played.”
As the Trailblazers now set their sights on getting to the state tournament again, there's a familiar face lingering around as Bob Failes still comes to practice on a daily basis and Linda still wanders out to watch matches in her free time.
“He really keeps us focused with carrying on that women’s tennis legacy," Grace Edwards said.
Whether it's the daily visits from the Failes family or the jam-packed banners hanging inside the home gym, the Spotswood girls tennis team knows its history.
Now, they're just ready to add it.
“We’re just really excited," Dunaway said. "However far we go, we’re just going to try our best and be thankful for all the opportunities we’ve been given.”
