A dispute between a local immigrant advocacy group and Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson continues to linger in Rockingham County General District Court.
In March, the group asked a judge to issue a court order to force Hutcheson to release information about detainers on inmates booked into the jail.
A hearing scheduled for Wednesday was postponed by Judge John Hart until July 30. It’s unclear why the hearing was delayed.
Sophia Gregg, an attorney for the Legal Aid Justice Center, a state immigrant advocacy organization, and the University of Virginia School of Law’s Immigration Clinic filed a writ of mandamus on March 3 claiming Hutcheson violated the state’s Freedom of Information Act.
The filing was made on behalf of Boris Ozuna of local group FUEGO, or Friends United for Equity and Grassroots Organizing.
Ozuna said he filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the sheriff on July 31 of last year asking for information regarding his collaboration with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
He said Hutcheson replied on Aug. 6 but didn’t answer some questions and referred him to ICE for information. Ozuna said Hutcheson failed to cite any exemption under state or federal law.
While Hutcheson answered many questions, the filing states, five pieces of information were not provided, including information on “the use or request for issuance of immigration detainers and number of immigration detainers received by the department.”
To that request, the filing states, Hutcheson replied: “All communications with DHS/ICE are secure and confidential communications that are subject to their approval and consent in order to be released.”
Ozuna claims Hutcheson is keeping inmates past their release dates to hold them until ICE comes and picks them up, possibly violating the inmates’ Fourth Amendment rights.
FUEGO has called on Hutcheson several times in the last year to end his collaboration with ICE.
Hutcheson has refused, saying that releasing the individuals before ICE takes custody could put the public’s safety in danger.
Hutcheson said the process begins only after someone is arrested and booked into the jail. He said deputies electronically notify Homeland Security when someone meets certain criteria. Federal agents then check the name in a federal database and decide whether to issue a custody order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.