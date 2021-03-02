Shelves are stocked with cartons of fresh milk, eggs and crates of canned goods at the ready. The doors are open, swung wide to reveal bags and boxes just past the threshold. Yet no one comes.
Around the Valley, faith-based food pantries are locked, loaded and ready to service a community in need, but the regular crowd has disappeared, leaving social service programs in a dizzy.
With winter’s vicious mix of sleet, snow and slush making roadways dangerous, several small food pantries are starting 2021 off with record-low turnouts, but some providers say the reason goes beyond weather, and recent months are a symptom of a longer trend dating back to last March.
“We’ve got the food and money to give them. … We just don’t have the clients,” said Nancy Layne, chairperson of the East Rockingham Ministerial Association Food Pantry.
Since 1985, ERMA Food Pantry in Grottoes has serviced Rockingham and Augusta counties through a network of eight churches. Over the years, the service area has stretched from Stonewall to Crimora and into Weyers Cave.
“In previous years, we’d have 70 or 80 clients in those months, in the winter months, but it started dropping back,” Layne said. “Now, we have 20.”
In January, the pantry temporarily closed after Layne contracted COVID-19 and a staff member died, but February’s return to business has failed to bring a return of clients.
While Layne said she knows of five or six clients who died last year, there’s still several community members in need outside of reach.
Verona-based Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is the parent network for several pantries in the area, but local organizers said there’s no clear reason to be found indicative of the client decline.
From March to November, visits to the food bank’s distribution network increased by nearly 16% each month compared to the same period the previous year, according to Abena Foreman-Trice, BRAFB media and communications manager.
Over email, Foreman-Trice also shared data that an average of 16% of visits each month are being made by new clients and the only decrease of visits can be found at service locations where close contact is unavoidable, such as schools and soup kitchens.
Mount Jackson’s Open Door Food Pantry regularly serviced 85 families each month before 2020. Then, numbers fell between 65 to 75 families each month. Pantry President Jack Zerkel said less than 60 families picked up food in February, and the fluctuating client rate is causing food to go to waste.
“We can’t figure it out. … It makes it hard to know what to prepare for,” Zerkel said. “Is that a good thing or bad thing? I don’t know.”
But Hope Distributed pantry administrator Ellen Braun is steadfast in her faith there are plenty of people in need.
“There’s a lot out there for one reason or another who can’t get to a pantry. They’re disabled, they’re shut in, they’re COVID scared and a lot of pantries are unable to do delivery,” Braun said in a January interview with Daily News-Record. “I think a lot of it is they are embarrassed to come or they are embarrassed they need help and they’re scared to ask.”
Hope Distributed in Harrisonburg and Elkton Area United Services’ food pantry are among the few to not see a dip in clients — and both offer delivery.
Hope Distributed is launching a new program, Hope Delivered, in the near future to provide relief for low-income people in need of food, clothing and furniture in weekly route cycles. To eliminate stigma, Hope Delivered describes its services as offering a “helping hand up” instead of a “handout.”
EAUS pantry coordinator Donna Fields said the food pantry has always offered delivery, but delivery requests have exponentially grown from 25 to 57 a month over the past year as the number of clients older than 60 increases.
“We have seen an increase in that as far as we’ve been delivering to them a lot more because they haven’t been able to get out,” Fields said. “A lot of them do not drive, so those that were picking them up and bringing them, they just don’t feel comfortable coming out because of COVID. And we have a lot that have a lot of medical issues. So, they just don’t feel comfortable coming out.”
Liz Nixon is a social services worker for the local Salvation Army who runs its affiliated food pantry. Nixon said people have demonstrated more charity and assistance over the past year, and there’s plenty of food to go around but the number of clients is at a record low.
“We’ve also seen an overall decline. We’re at about a third of capacity we used to do, and we have a ton of food,” Nixon said. “They might come in and say, ‘I hate asking for help. I hate needing assistance,’ but that’s about 30%.”
Fields said she sees the problem, especially for adults younger than 25 who feel shame to accept help in the public eye.
“We have a few that have come on days that we’re not open because they don’t want others to see them outside waiting for food,” she said. “They’re more conscious of someone seeing them getting food, and I think it’s because a lot of time they worry people think they should be out getting a job.”
Considering more people are opening their wallets and cabinets to donate, Nixon said she hopes one cause of the overall decline in client numbers may be neighbors supporting each other during the pandemic. But for those clients who express frustration in picking up food from the pantry, Nixon said there should be no shame in taking advantage of the help readily available.
“We’re definitely here, and we’re definitely able to assist, so people should come. Right now, we have a huge spike of food,” Nixon said. “Food pantries are here. We’re open, and we want to give out food, so don’t be shy.”
