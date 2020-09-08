Bold, colorful and flavorful — Food.Bar.Food took patrons on culinary destination vacations with each bite, from the tropical shores of Brazil to the avant-garde metropolitan of Chinatown. After six years of inviting Harrisonburg to traverse the world with global comfort food, the journey is coming to an end.
Food.Bar.Food announced on social media last week that the restaurant is not planning to reopen its doors after closing down the dining room on March 15 to protect patrons, staff and family from contagion.
Jeff Minnich and Amanda Cannon opened Food.Bar.Food in spring 2014 after a combined 15-plus years of honing their skills and harvesting experience in the downtown dining industry. In July 2018, Cannon’s husband, Beau Floyd, replaced Minnich and became head chef for the kitchen’s preparations of “global comfort food,” inspired by international flavors and styles.
Floyd said he met Cannon while business plans were underway for Food.Bar.Food, and he helped with the installation and build-out, but he had held every position imaginable in a kitchen with his career tracing back to age 19, cooking at the former Congress Street Publik House in New Market.
Why stop at the world being your oyster when it could also be your beetroot gravlax or moqueca baiana? Floyd said nearly everything in the kitchen was from scratch “from concept to completion” and he loved the creative freedom a global restaurant allowed him to explore.
“We’re not an Italian restaurant. We’re not a sushi spot or a fish restaurant or steak place. A global restaurant allowed me to do just about what I wanted,” Floyd said. “There’s things on the menu I’d never done before. I was writing recipes for foods I’d never heard of or seen or made before, so it allowed me to expand my world.”
Being the co-owner of a local eatery in downtown Harrisonburg, working to deliver innovative meals from raw, whole ingredients and offering culinary adventure dinners also came with several hardships Floyd had never experienced before. Still, in those difficulties sometimes came the best memories, Floyd said, remembering his first culinary adventure dinner.
“I didn’t think we were going to make it. We had some plumbing issues like I was basically up 36 hours leading up to that dinner, and my staff came through and we just pulled it together and everything went so well,” he said. “Everyone was working together. Everyone was in it together, and everything felt so right.”
Since then, Floyd and Cannon have begun a family with three children with a fourth on the way. With that growing family came more concern for the future, Floyd said.
“We have a lot on the line and a lot more responsibility than we had three years ago with a lot more kids and kind of decided instead of taking a gamble or risk based on the future that’s so unpredictable right now, especially, that we would not risk our family’s health or financial security,” Floyd said.
Nestled near the corner of Bruce and Liberty streets by the railroad tracks, Food.Bar.Food was best known for its brunch but also for the fine and family-friendly dining experience it offered.
Rockingham County resident Rimma Wolfe looked forward to eating at the restaurant as a treat. For her post-wedding brunch, Wolfe knew the spot would be perfect to show off to her loved ones, and she said it was the first place she took her newborn baby because she knew the atmosphere was always calm and relaxed.
“We wanted to invite everyone to a place where they could experience the local flavors of Harrisonburg to help commemorate an already memorable weekend,” Wolfe said. “Food.Bar.Food meant originality to me. Every time we visited, the restaurant would put a fresh spin on traditional brunch dishes that really made it feel like a great ‘local’ place to visit.”
Although the menu curation displayed infusion, marination and fermentations from around the globe, several dishes featured local meat and produce, such as the vegetable gazpacho made with vegetables from Shenandoah Valley Produce Auction and fennel sausage patties made from J&L Green Farm pork. The drink menu was held to the same standard, offering pours from eight Virginia breweries.
Laura Hittie is a Harrisonburg resident who was among the last to dine in person at Food.Bar.Food when she dined in with friends and family for her birthday on March 15. Hittie even celebrated the day after her wedding with a brunch at Food.Bar.Food.
“Food.Bar.Food has always been one of our most favorite brunch spots in the ‘burg. … We never had anything we didn’t enjoy,” she said.
Cannon said the restaurant undertook several methods to be safer and more accessible, from remodeling the layout to adapting the menu and delivery options, but “economic and consumer uncertainty” ripped a hole too wide in the business’ sails to stay afloat.
The kitchen has been torn down, but the flavors of Food.Bar.Food may continue to linger around Harrisonburg, though partnerships and pop-ups in the future. Currently, Floyd makes a vegan and gluten-free coconut milk yogurt for Magpie Diner.
Loyal patrons can continue enjoying Floyd’s meal preparations by ordering curbside pickup from the remaining inventory on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 3 to 6 p.m. When the inventory runs out, Food.Bar.Food will have finished its course.
“This isn’t something we wanted to do or want to do. We’re both still passionate about food and beverage,” Floyd said. “We’re really gonna miss what we’re doing here, and we’re going to miss providing a service to the public, and we’re going to miss our regulars and our staff. We’re gonna miss contributing to our community.”
