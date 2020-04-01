As skyrocketing unemployment rates leave families questioning what can survive the shopping list, food distribution sites are staying open and reducing income requirements to connect more individuals with food.
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank serves 25 counties and eight cities on either side of the Blue Ridge, with about 14 agencies across Harrisonburg and Rockingham County remaining open during the pandemic. Volunteers, not food, are the dwindling supply that threaten open food pantries.
CEO Michael McKee said that because volunteer pools are largely made up of elderly individuals, action is being taken to reduce contact while connecting people with food, such as delivering items to cars.
“This really is a perfect storm for our network. The pandemic, of course, puts older people most at risk, especially those with any underlying health conditions. And pantries are, not surprisingly, really dependent on older volunteers as their workforce,” McKee said.
Food at BRAFB is donated by community members, manufacturers, grocery stores and government agencies. To account for the sudden spike of unemployment claims and surge of people in need of food assistance, McKee said the food bank is waiving shipping and handling fees for agencies to order food from the warehouse through June 30.
Whereas standard models of food pantries allowed individuals to grab what they need from pallets, akin to shopping at a store, premade bags are now being packaged for a low-contact, quick pickup experience at many locations.
The Salvation Army Harrisonburg Corps’ Food Pantry is open weekdays from 9 to 11:30 a.m. except for Wednesday. Hours and operations are normal for the pantry, but modifications have been made to reduce risk of contamination, such as restricting one guest to the building at a time, then waiting for food outside.
Capt. John Blevins, corps officer of the Harrisonburg Salvation Army, presides over the organization’s food pantry that is among the BRAFB’s network of local distribution sites. He said just shy of 150 people went to the pantry last week, half of whom were first-time clients, but there is plenty of food to go around thanks to contributions from the Brent Berry Family Community Food Drive in early March, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and the U.S. Department of Agriculture programs.
“Right now with the way the virus is and people being out of work, we’re not really looking for income guidelines or things like that. We’re just tracking to make sure we have enough supplies,” Blevins said. “We have a good supply of food right now, so that’s not something we’re worried about right now. Depending on how long the crisis lasts, if it continues to go on for two to three months, we’ll be in a place to reach out to the community.”
Across the state, food pantries such as the Salvation Army communicate with other pantries to keep tabs on the individuals being served. Blevins said the system Link2Feed connects a web of emergency food providers to efficiently and continuously serve the community.
“Link2Feed is a program through the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank that links us all together in the same network, same database, so we can see who’s been helped, how they’ve been helped and how recently they’ve been helped,” he said. "That collaborative effort has been around since the effort has started."
Even across the nation, McKee said food banks that have braced natural disasters have never seen a challenge such as this, so everyone is remaining in communication to navigate and plan how to overcome a problem no one was prepared for. In addition to an influx of recipients, McKee said no one’s response plans had accounted for the major threat posed to older generations, as is the case for COVID-19.
While food banks scramble to determine the safest and most efficient means of allocating resources, McKee said he is impressed with the community’s display of perseverance in hard times.
“It's really remarkable that our community partners, our local food pantries in Harrisonburg-Rockingham have all stepped up, and they're facing enormous challenges and I think that really speaks to the incredible resolve of our partners,” McKee said. “Many, if not most, are faith-based and are drawing on that faith to step forward and do all the accounting for their neighbors in need.”
Tuesdays to Saturdays from 1 to 6 p.m. in downtown Harrisonburg, Pale Fire Brewing has turned its taproom into a pop-up food pantry under the name Pale Fire Helps. Designed largely by and for restaurant workers, the connection between service industry members has been the heart of the pantry.
Kevin Andrade worked at The Golden Pony before it temporarily closed its doors and began volunteering at Pale Fire Helps last week. Andrade said he has no experience in food pantries and doubts he can avoid transmission of COVID-19 despite social distancing and wearing protective gear. Nonetheless, he said working to provide food access is an urgent duty.
“This is about the only time I leave my house. I’m trying to be pretty solitary. … I feel like volunteering is a good exception to not going out,” he said. “Unfortunately, I’m the only one who wanted to come in today because everyone saw last night the stay-at-home order and freaked out.”
Despite pantries adopting social distancing and good hygiene practices, McKee said there is a need for volunteers to package food and distribute it so the service remains available for people in need.
“If you are healthy and you are in a low-risk group … we ask that you call a local food pantry and see if your services are needed,” McKee said. “We expect our network of food assistance to be taxed beyond anything we saw during the Great Recession, and we’re going to need community support to continue providing food assistance to our neighbors in need. … It's a way to really achieve tremendous impact and meet a very real and immediate need in our local community.”
Currently, BRAFB is partnering with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for a grant to access additional food from the USDA to distribute under disaster criteria. McKee said grocery store donations “dropped tremendously” over the past month and have begun picking up, but the food bank is hoping to receive more food from the USDA and is purchasing larger quantities to maintain an adequate supply.
Local food pantries will remain open for the following months as an essential business and can be located on BRFB’s website.
“We’re still here, and we're going to be here throughout the crisis,” Blevins said.
