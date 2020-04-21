Picture the last to-go meal you ordered — maybe it arrived in a greasy paper bag carrying the weight of a steamy meal encased in foil, maybe it was a sheer plastic carrier loaded with crisp appetizers. Once a treat or means of grabbing a meal between chores, takeout food has evolved from a second-thought luxury to a lifeline for restaurant workers.
According to the National Restaurant Association, restaurants are at the top of industries bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 237,000 Virginia restaurant employees are out of work since March — 78% of workers employed in February.
Some restaurants are dim with tabletops collecting dust, waiting out the storm, while others are streamlining services online to stay afloat. Federal and local aid initiatives such as the Paycheck Protection Program and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Small Business Resilience Grant Program are connecting organizations with funding to overcome financial hardships and remain open during the pandemic.
Once news of COVID-19 impacting the U.S. began trickling in, many Harrisonburg eateries were quick to react. Rocktown Kitchen closed the restaurant in the first two weeks of March to move its menu online, change its schedule and reduce prices.
Rocktown Kitchen owner Mira Papa said 90% of the staff is composed of James Madison University students, mostly upperclassmen, so she was prepared to lose staff in May upon graduation. When students on spring break were given the option to not return to campus, a chunk of her workforce was lost at that moment.
“Because majority of my staff are the students — just like that I was left with no one, almost. It’s good because now I don’t have to stress how many hours I give to who and chose and pick but then I also only have those two, three people,” Papa said. “Somebody was comfortable and somebody was not. Some of them were not comfortable actually with doing this because they have autoimmune disease, because they have older parents in the house and they just chose not to come back, unfortunately.”
By applying for grant programs, Papa said finances are secure for the time being, but she worries what will happen if the shutdown extends past Gov. Ralph Northam’s June 10 date. For those living in Harrisonburg and willing to work, she said the team’s attitude has been optimistic and overall eager to have a safe environment to go and work outside of the home.
“By no means, we’re not doing great financially, but we feel the employees were able to be employees and able to cover the rent,” Papa said. “Back of house are very awesome guys. They have good spirits, having fun. I think they’re looking forward to coming to work a couple hours a day. I don’t think they’re worried to lose work at all because we’re going to do everything not to lose our job. Front of the house, they’re happy as well.”
Urgie’s Cheesesteaks has been operating in Harrisonburg for several years and hosted the grand opening of a second location in Bridgewater a week before pandemic concerns started to impact businesses. While not on par with previous sales, Urgie’s Cheesesteaks owner Steven Urglavitch said, business is still moving, and all of his full-time staff is still employed.
“My full-time employees are not students, as you can guess. So, the remainder of my staff are part-time students and what have you, and for the few of them who have remained, I was able to give them even more hours, truthfully. The volume predicates it,” he said. “It's important for me to try to keep my staff employed ... trying to give everyone hours and help everyone stay off of unemployment the best they can.”
By applying for a payroll protection loan and through his staff’s camaraderie, Urglavitch said his employees have consistent schedules and he is confident that Urgie’s will overcome this hardship.
“Everyone is taking a little less hours. … We're all doing our part. We're all chipping in and taking a little less. And we're all running lean for the sake of the company,” he said. “The important thing related to that grant is that we're using that money to keep my staff employed. And to make sure that they are living at wages that were comparable to what they were before. … I’m focusing most of that money on labor. Absolutely, I’m keeping my staff employed.”
From March 30 to April 4, Virginia Tourism promoted Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers Takeout Week to benefit restaurants during the pandemic, but Urglavitch said the campaign did not have a serious impact on sales.
Andrea Dono, executive director of Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, said whether closing the doors or pushing to-go orders, Valley businesses are putting up a fight and demonstrating community strength to come out on the other end of this health crisis together.
“People are doing all they can to get grants and loans and trying to rework their operations and be careful with their funds. So, I haven’t heard about anyone closing, which is good news,” she said. “We’re doing everything we can to support the businesses and we wish we could do more. … We’ve made it through so many different things and the spirit of the Valley, they’re all in.”
