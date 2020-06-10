This isn’t your elementary school bake sale.
Harrisonburg pastry chef Ruth Layne is selling her homemade glazed doughnut online to raise funds for community bail funds in Richmond and Louisville, Ky.
For the last six years, Layne has dedicated her life to preparing gourmet entrees and confections at various Harrisonburg dining spots. She said baking is her life’s passion because of the visible joy it imparts upon first bite.
“It sucks you in. Once you cook for someone, you realize if you put love in your food, they feel that,” Layne said.
After hearing about George Floyd’s death and the succeeding protests, she decided to put her skills to a cause.
“This is one way I can give back to local communities and give back to those who are not well off and hopefully make a tiny bit of difference in someone’s life,” Layne said. “Right now, anything I can do to help is a good thing, so I’m focusing on that.”
Niko Prytula worked as a server alongside then-pastry assistant Layne for several months at Joshua Wilton House and said the two have frequently discussed how to use their privilege to be proactive against racism.
“She’s not one to keep her mouth shut just to get along. If she sees something unjust, she speaks out about it,” Prytula said. “The best part is that many of these bail funds are revolving, so when the person goes to court, their bail is released back to the organization, who can then use it to bond out another person, or to further the work of ending the classist, racist system of cash bail in this country. Plus, Ruth’s donuts are incredible.”
While this fundraiser specifically benefits those arrested in Richmond and Louisville, Layne said she knows someone in Virginia’s jail system, so it is a topic that hits close to home.
“I know in their situation, had there been money to pay court fees and bail, the situation would be almost completely different,” she said.
After participating in last week’s silent march, Harrisonburg resident Jared Woods has worked to organize events and educate friends on the black experience in the U.S. He said maintaining morale is difficult, so he is excited to order several dozen doughnuts to share with friends and family as a sweet, easy means of supporting those protesting.
“People say it’s ridiculous that we are out marching and doing things like bail funds and stuff like that and I agree — it’s ridiculous that we have to do this in 2020, that the fight that my forefathers and their forefathers fought for is still a thing in the supposed ‘land of the free,’” Woods said. “[Doughnuts] goes to a good cause and will help us fuel some of the change we are working on in this country. It’s the least I can do, ya know?”
Orders are available over Facebook at $2 per doughnut or $20 for a dozen by Thursday at 6 p.m.
