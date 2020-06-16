McGAHEYSVILLE — Once a week, twinkling rings join the breeze between trees and the gentle hum of swarming bees at Kath Wissinger’s home.
Gloria Dei Ringers, Muhlenberg Lutheran Church’s handbell choir, has adapted to rehearsing while the church building remains closed by embracing the tranquil spring climate and practicing in handbell director Wissinger’s front lawn.
Gloria Dei Ringers traditionally meets once each week and performs once a month at the church, but the ensemble had not performed together for over two months before meeting for outdoor practice last week. Now, the nine players practice and record songs in the open air for playback during online service.
While handbell ringers are not obstructed from playing by masks like wind or vocal ensembles are, the distance has proven difficult since players often interchange instruments and share sheet music.
“You also have to be aware of everything going on. In regular handbell rehearsal, we are standing almost shoulder to shoulder with bells lined up. … Everyone has two bells, but you share a bell or two with the person next to you sometimes,” Wissinger said. “A lot of times, someone has to pick up a bell for someone because they couldn’t play. ... There’s a little more sharing and passing going on, but it’s also being close to each other.”
Each practice, the ensemble rehearses three to four songs, written and arranged by Wissinger. To accommodate for playing at a greater distance between individuals, the songs are simpler and Wissinger has gotten crafty. In replacement of traditional shared tables, sawhorses, patio tables and flipped crates have been converted into stands for the bell ringers.
Jeannette Norfleet joined the group two years ago and plays E, F, E Flat and F Sharp. She said that compared to singing, the interdependence and camaraderie of handbells are enchanting.
“When you play handbells, you have to be there. In a choir, you can have five altos and it’s fine if one is not there, but that doesn’t work with handbells. … You need everyone for the music,” she said. “When I sing in a choir, I sing alto and these bells are in the bass clef. … I love singing the harmony, and that’s these bells. It’s the harmony.”
Altogether, the scene is picturesque. Blue mountains peaking past acres of green, the handbell ringers stand in a circle with 49 chimes and 37 bells meeting in synchronized song, surrounded by yellow lilies and pink petunias in full bloom.
Lori Britt plays middle C and up and has been a member of Gloria Dei Ringers for nine years. As a James Madison University professor, Britt said handbells are her sanctuary and release, and transitioning to practicing outside brings her even greater serenity.
“This is the only time I’m able to be the student instead of the teacher, and this is something where we’re each part of something bigger,” Britt said. “I’m so excited we get to ring again. … When we got together last week, it was so nice to play together again, and it’s so beautiful, but it’ll be hard to go back to the church.”
Outside the church walls, the sound from each bell is unlimited as the sky is truly the limit for the rings to echo across the open field.
“It’s very crisp and clear and a little sparkly because they have an after effect as well, and they have overtones that work with each other so when you play one note, you get the other little notes that are also vibrating within the casting called overtones. The overtones give you the character of the bell,” Wissinger said. “Nice thing about bells are they’re a round instrument and the sound emanates from the side, so it’s a 360 sound.”
The soft morning sun matches the warm chimes that fill the air sweetly like honey from the nearby apiaries. Wissinger’s husband, Skip, is a beekeeper, and some days swarms will buzz through the clear sky between trees. Like the art of handbells, beekeeping is a centuries-old craft that lives on at the property.
“It’s something that gets passed on from one generation to another,” he said.
Like the bees, Skip Wissinger said, the ladies on the lawn performing delicate melodies are diligent and dedicated to making beautiful work look easy, pandemic or not.
“This is a perfect example of how life goes on,” he said.
