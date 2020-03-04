The final of three former 7-Eleven employees accused of embezzling roughly $7,000 pleaded guilty Wednesday in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Felicia Marie Curry, 29, of Elkton, pleaded guilty to felony embezzlement.
As part of a plea deal, Judge Bruce Albertson sentenced Curry to three years in prison with all but two years suspended.
Curry is also charged with violating her probation. A probation hearing is set for March 18.
On Nov. 25, Gabrielle Fay Ryan, 28, of Elkton, pleaded guilty to felony embezzlement.
As part of a plea deal, she received a two-year suspended sentence.
On Nov. 20, Amanda Paige Sheffer, 27, of Harrisonburg, pleaded guilty to felony embezzlement. She was sentenced to three years in prison, with all but one year suspended.
The investigation into the trio began in April when the convenience store, located at 11743 Spotswood Trail in McGaheysville, notified deputies of missing money.
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the investigation revealed that during a six- to eight-month stretch, the trio processed false returns of merchandise and pocketed the money.
In August 2018, Ryan pleaded guilty to felony drug possession. She received a deferred disposition and was ordered to remain on good behavior for two years. In exchange, the charge would be reduced or dismissed.
In August 2013, Sheffer pleaded guilty to four felony counts of grand larceny and received a roughly eight-year suspended sentence.
In July 2014, Sheffer pleaded guilty in connection with break-ins of several vehicles at the Sentara RMH Wellness Center, located off Stone Spring Road.
In some of the cases, police say, the victims’ car keys were taken from inside the center where patrons place them while exercising. Police say electronics and miscellaneous items were reported stolen.
Sheffer was sentenced to nine years in prison with all but 1½ years suspended.
