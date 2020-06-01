Former Spotswood standout Cameron Irvine announced his commitment to High Point University on Twitter on Monday afternoon.
The former Trailblazers standout was an All-Region 3A West shortstop twice in high school and was a Virginia High School Coaches Association all-star selection after hitting .377 with 18 RBIs and 15 stolen bases as a senior.
He started his career at Virginia Tech as a preferred walk-on and started 22 games in 2018 as a true freshman. The 6-foot-2, 183-pounder and son of former Boston Red Sox pitcher Daryl Irvine hit .194 and had eight RBIs and played with the Harrisonburg Turks in the Valley Baseball League during the offseason.
After dealing with several injuries, however, Irvine transferred to Gulf Coast State College, a junior college in Gulf Coast, Fla. This past season, before COVID-19 hit, Irvine was batting .301 with three homers and 16 RBIs.
“The way I’m going to look at it now is I’m not taking it for granted anymore — being healthy, being able to play every day,” Irvine told the Daily News-Record last year. “It’s a blessing to be able to do that. … Being able to come back and play, it’s just a blessing. Every day that I can do that, it’s great.”
Irvine will play for the Grottoes Cardinals of the Rockingham County Baseball League this summer before heading to High Point in the fall, where he'll play in the Big South Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.